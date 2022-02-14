Hundreds of guests came to see live performances and booths showing different Lunar New Year traditions such as traditional activities like games, Chinese paper cutting and calligraphy.
Volunteers and student organization members ran over a dozen booths, demonstrating crafts and games common in Lunar New Year celebrations hosted by the Asian and Asian-American Cultural and Resource Center on Sunday.
The main showcase of the event consisted of 15 performances from various Asian student organizations relating to Asian culture and the Lunar New Year. Performances included dance routines from the Purdue Chinese Performing Arts Troupe and the Purdue AAARCC Lion Dance Team, a singing performance by Katherine Ho and a book reading by author Joanna Ho.
The Lion Dance Team danced through the crowd with the front half of the lion, Josh Tseng, a freshman in the College of Science, kicking a cabbage.
“(The cabbage is) traditionally used to bring good luck to the new year,” Tseng said.
Singer Katherine Ho, 22, is a Chinese-American singer known for her Mandarin version of Coldplay’s song ‘Yellow’ which was featured in the film Crazy Rich Asians. She performed this song as part of her set for the celebration. She says that she has been performing for the Lunar New Year for most of her life.
“I’ve been singing and dancing for the Lunar New Year since I was 5,” Ho said. “It has always been a huge celebration in my family.
“I’ve loved watching all of the performances and I like that there’s representation from modern Asian art all the way back to traditional dances from Chinese culture.”
Joel Ebarb, the Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, runs a shadow puppet table every year for the celebration. He demonstrated Chinese shadow puppetry with his authentic leather puppets.
Ebarb said he also has simpler paper puppets that guests can make.
“It combines my love of Chinese culture and performing arts,” he said. “I’ve come here every year they’ve had it.
“I think it’s a great thing Purdue makes a point to celebrate Asian culture.”
The diversity of the performances highlights the reason behind these events, AAARCC Director Pamela Sari said.
“It showcases the diversity of the celebrations for Lunar New Year,” she said. “It gives people a chance to get excited.”
Sari said this year’s celebration was both the longest and the largest in recent years, which meant taking necessary precautions to protect people during the pandemic.
“It used to be a 2 hour event, but this year we extended it to 4 hours and booked the biggest room we could so people could stay distanced, but the turnout was beyond what I would have predicted.”