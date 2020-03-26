While many may be disappointed by classes moving online, one student with a disability found the new learning style to be easier.
“Now I can rewatch lectures and utilize close captioning on my own without having to remind the professor,” Hanna Malik, a hearing-impaired sophomore in the College of Science, said via email. “I’ve taken several online classes before and the (Disability Resource Center) still is able to provide some support as needed, but I noticed that I require less accommodations when the class is given online rather than in a huge lecture hall.”
An email sent out by the DRC said it is “not able to administer and proctor exams in this situation,” and “students will need to work with their instructors to ensure that test accommodations are in place within their online environment.”
Randall Ward, the director of the DRC, said via email earlier this month that the DRC is in active discussion with faculty members as they convert classes to online formats.
“It is inaccurate to say that the DRC will not help accommodate online exams,” he said. “We will continue to serve as a resource to both students and faculty as Purdue moves to online instruction.”
The DRC offers ways to accommodate exams such as providing extended time, alternative testing times and providing distraction-reduced environments, Ward said.
For online classes, Ward said instructors are able to facilitate, schedule and extend time for exams for students without aid from the DRC.
“Ideally, students will be able to identify suitable spaces, whether they choose to reside on campus or elsewhere, to complete online assessments and other coursework remotely,” he said.
Malik said online classes might also provide solutions for students with disabilities, such as those in wheelchairs who might now be able to learn from home.
Instructors have been invited to attend two sessions via WebEx on Friday, according to a press release, about accommodating students with disabilities online. Details about the session can be found at the Purdue News Service website.