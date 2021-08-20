After 97 years, Purdue’s oldest community center is finally getting a makeover.
Months of design, demolition and student surveying have gone into the construction at the Purdue Memorial Union that began in early 2020.
Media members were guided through the ground floor Monday by Zane Reif, PMU’s senior director and a leader of the project, to see what progress has been made.
One of the priorities of the renovation was increasing the variety of dining options at the PMU, Reif said.
Current plans include a halal restaurant, modernized Mexican food and Drew Brees’ anticipated Louisiana-inspired sports bar Walk On’s, according to a June press release.
The increased variety and design of the various restaurants was implemented to employ what Reif and other designers call a “marketplace concept.” This concept takes inspiration from the markets found in cities such as Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Reif said.
Workers dressed in neon yellow laid tile and cement as Reif guided the tour group through areas of the PMU that have been hidden from the public eye for almost 100 years, turning formerly staff-only areas into common spaces.
For students, alumni and faculty alike, the PMU holds a special place in everyone’s hearts because of its timeless aesthetics and casual atmosphere making it ideal for studying or gathering with friends.
As a result, the greatest challenge faced by Reif and the design team was retaining the building’s heritage while also bringing it into the 21st century, Reif said.
“I think the biggest worry we get from alumni is ‘Oh my gosh, you’re destroying it. What about the history?’” Reif said. “But we’re really trying to revert it to what the building originally looked like, so you have this cool historic building with modern amenities.”
Designers decided to complement the modern amenities by showcasing original parts of the building’s structure such as exposed brick, original limestone and wood arches. But to modernize the decoration, Reif said that there will be small Purdue easter eggs sprinkled throughout the floor for students to find.
One of the project’s flagship improvements is the addition of stages inside and outside of the ground floor, so concerts can be held even if it rains outside.
Another improvement is outdoor terrace seating at the ground level; this improvement means the Union will receive more natural light than ever before.
Along with the aesthetic improvements, this is also the first major renovation of the Union’s electrical and plumbing systems.
Accessibility for people with disabilities will be improved with the construction of a ramp leading to the ground level terrace, and the installation of a wheelchair lift to provide access to the Union Rack and Roll that holds the building’s bowling alley.
Additionally, the central prep area that was only accessible to staff members has been removed and opened up for public use. Amenities like TVs and couches will be open to students along with the return of Union classics such as the billiards room and original fireplaces.
The improvements also aim to honor what is arguably the Union’s most famous attraction, Pappy’s Sweet Shop, which closed last year.
The closure was met with sadness from members of the Purdue community, and the success of auctions for original booths, tables and other sundries demonstrated the level of attachment students have to the building.
The Pappy’s area is set to be in the corner of Walk On’s and will feature a booth from its previous location that was very close by.
“The first gift we got was to name Pappy’s,” Reif said. The gift was from a graduate of the College of Pharmacy who, according to Reif, made the donation as soon as opportunities were made available.
As with the Pappy’s donation, the Purdue for Life Foundation will provide several naming opportunities within the ground floor ranging from $25,000 to $2.5 million. The campaign is set to officially begin in the fall and aims to raise $5 million within the next 10 years.
The renovation is part of the first phase of Purdue’s Master Plan — a 50 year project that aims to modernize Purdue’s physical facilities.
Taking the momentum generated by the Union Club Hotel’s update, the basement was promptly emptied so the $47.3 million project could begin.
Reif is confident the project will be completed by the scheduled January 2022 deadline, in time for students’ return from winter break.