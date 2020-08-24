During twice-monthly public briefings at the health department throughout the summer, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis repeatedly quipped that college students think themselves invincible, willing to experiment despite the growing threat from an infectious disease.
The euphemism’s meaning is clear: Now that more than 35,000 of those students have returned to West Lafayette, willful recklessness threatens the surrounding community. Nearing the first day of classes, the mayor’s tone hardened as the risk to older residents became immediate.
“The experimentation and the adventure and the boldness of those ages 18 to 25 — let’s hit the pause button and just get through this,” Dennis said on Friday after several large parties were broken up by police in preceding days. “Get an education, and let’s just get through this.
“And if they want to forgo that for a kegger, or forgo that to be somewhat of a rebel, well, have at it,” he added. “But the end results are going to be everybody having to clear out of their dorms and their fraternities and their sororities and their houses.”
Recognizing a need for collective decision-making, Dennis said, the city of West Lafayette banded together Friday with Lafayette and Tippecanoe County government officials to launch the initiative “Protect Greater Lafayette.”
The plan is inspired by and fully aligns with the Protect Purdue Pledge, according to a press release, asking community members and businesses to pledge their commitment to wearing face coverings, maintaining adequate distance from others in public settings and staying home when sick. More than 50 community organizations and businesses have pledged commitment in the few days the website has been active.
“The common theme is look after yourselves, look after each other, behave responsibly and make sure we get through this intact,” Dennis said. “Because there’s so much at stake here. Our entire economy, at least here locally, is entirely predicated on the success of Purdue and the success of our business community.”
Local politicians have been unified all summer in the idea that Purdue students returning in droves is the most prominent threat to the nearly 200,000 residents of Tippecanoe County.
Dennis mandated masks in businesses and public spaces where social distancing is improbable, such as crowded trails, on July 13. County health officer Jeremy Adler’s restrictions on bars and restaurants, which limit bars to half-capacity, temporarily cancel bar-top service and require a midnight closing time, became active Aug. 14.
Breaking the mayor’s mask order is an offense that warrants a $100 fine for the first offense and $250 for each subsequent violation, but the students caught partying haven’t received citations, West Lafayette Police Department Lt. Jonathan Eager said.
Among the area’s leaders, there has been widespread approval of the policies the University has implemented to limit the virus’s spread. But Dennis said the gap between policy and compliance is complicated by the reality that college students bristle with independence outside classroom walls.
“You can control conduct but you can’t always control behavior,” he added. “What about all those hours that they’re not on campus? When they’re not in a Plexiglas classroom? Well, that’s when the curiosity of their age group starts to knock at their door.”
Dennis spoke about the layers of difficulty in convincing young people to sideline a year of their regular social lives. For a 61-year-old mayor, he said, it’s easy to see how useful it would be to pause large gatherings. But for 18- to 22-year-old students, opportunities missed during college can’t be replicated.
The mayor said he hopes the threat of being sent home to stay with parents, not to mention the thousands of dollars spent on tuition and housing contracts, conveys the urgency of the situation.
“This isn’t about the individual, this is about the collective,” he said. “We can issue all the requirements, the orders, the levels and degrees of punishment, the hypothetical worst-case scenarios, but if individually the students to whom it’s being presented don’t comply, all of this work is going to come to a quick and immediate halt.
“We’re all kind of holding our breath,” Dennis finished with a nervous chuckle. “I am cautiously optimistic — capital C — cautiously optimistic.”
City Editor Carson Bailey contributed reporting.