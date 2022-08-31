Anne Marie Edwards emphasized building on the levels of Black belonging in her presentation at the Black Cultural Center Wednesday.
Edwards is the second of the four candidates to present for the BCC director position. She majored in hospitality management at Purdue, then went to Valparaiso University for her MBA and Northern Illinois University for her doctorate in Psychology Education.
Edwards has experience in student affairs and the themes of diversity, equity and inclusion through years of career counseling and advising, according to previous Exponent reporting. She co-hosts the Blkwomyn Voices podcast, which explores the topics and themes of Black women in higher education.
She is currently the director of the Center for Black Studies at Northern Illinois University.
“The sense of belonging refers to the students’ own perspective and how connected they feel in their surroundings,” Edwards said. “They have to see themselves in the fabric of the institution.”
Edwards addressed the similarities and differences of the BCC through time. The 1970s BCC provided a place for all people to talk about their differences and create a mutual understanding and appreciation.
“Purdue is the platinum standard of all cultural centers,” she said. “We offer more access to resources than ever. Our scholars have access to a library full of history, a strong background in cultural arts with six different ensembles and connection of work to the mission of the institution.”
Edwards refers to students not as students, but as scholars.
“It’s important to help students see themselves in a different lens and really see themselves as a scholar. The fact that they’re here at this campus is already a huge achievement and it’s important to remind them of this,” she said.
The levels to belonging, Edwards said, include feeling safe and connected, the knowledge of one’s history, the need for support and the development of an understanding of students’ feelings.
The summary of Edwards’ vision has a primary focus on retention of students’ desire to succeed and placement in the community that is Purdue’s campus and the cultural center.
“We need to make a stronger connection between the Black student body and the BCC,” she said.
Edwards said the strategy for her plans relies on constant support and connection between BCC staff and Black students. Providing support to students from entry to exit is crucial, she said, no matter the support.
“Creating that space of belonging is so important,” she said. “The constant check-in with a scholar about grades, attendance and his overall mental health really builds that feeling of safety and trust, which in turn builds retention rates. This is the best way to measure success.”
With past graduate school experience, Edwards also advocated for networking events for Black graduate students. She suggested potlucks, banquets and connection events to make scholars feel a sense of community.
“Speaking from experience, it feels like the graduate school system is built for old white men,” she said. “Reinforcing that sense of community is so vital for retention of the will to learn and be in school.”
Edwards closed her remarks on the importance of institutional buy-in: The idea of writing down our needs for diversity, equity and inclusion is very different from the actions of enforcing them.
“If Purdue comes to me and says you need to recruit more Black students, I’m going to say ‘OK, is (this) the mere act of accepting a (more) diverse body of students for the purpose of putting the labels like diverse on our university, or are we actually attempting to build a more inclusive community?’”
Edwards acknowledged the reality of the assets it takes to run a center like the BCC.
“People, their talent and their time costs money,” she said. “It’s important to not overwork a staff like this. Figuring out how to give people that do this work rest is just as important as providing the work, because this is important work.”
Presentations from the remaining finalists will continue until Sept. 9 in the BCC.