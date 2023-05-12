Former Purdue assistant professor John Froiland will plead guilty to a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a child, and five other charges will be dismissed, according to a plea agreement filed Thursday in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.
Froiland, 50, was charged with domestic battery and other charges for allegedly beating his wife and locking his then-10-year-old son in a dog cage in their West Lafayette home on Nov. 11, 2021.
Froiland reportedly told his son "to die" and stated he was going to place chicken wire around the crate so his son could not get out, according to a probable cause affidavit. Froiland, who is 6 foot 3, broke a wooden leg off a chair and hit his wife repeatedly in the arms, the affidavit states. The wife reportedly said she had bruising and swelling from being hit.
Froiland then took his wife's phone, purse and keys to prevent her from leaving. He also confiscated the phone of his daughter, who was present during the incident. The wife later escaped to her other son's Purdue residence and called the police.
Froiland was charged with domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, battery on a person less than 14 years old, two charges of confinement, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
The former professor worked in the education department, teaching classes on educational psychology with early education, childhood and adolescence. He published a book titled "Inspired Childhood: Parents Raising Motivated, Happy, and Successful Students from Preschool to College."
No sentencing is specified in the deal, and it can range from probation to time in prison. Because he is pleading guilty to domestic violence, he will be prohibited from ever owning a firearm, the agreement says.
His now-ex-wife told prosecutors she is not seeking restitution, the court document says.
A hearing on the plea deal is scheduled for Thursday morning.