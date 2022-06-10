A Zionsville, Indiana, man was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after allegedly breaking a window at Harry’s Chocolate Shop on State Street.
The customer, John Kester, was refused service because he was intoxicated and was asked to leave, West Lafayette Police Department Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Kester returned to the bar and was denied entry.
In response, he went to the west side of the bar along Pierce Street, where he pulled back the screen of one of the windows and broke it, Ferguson said. Kester fled the area but was located by a Purdue officer a short distance away.
Kester was charged Friday with resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief, according to court records.