About 120 students, faculty and staff have been invited to a virtual meeting as a part of Purdue’s Equity Task Force this Thursday.
The purpose of the task force is to bring together different perspectives and positions, figure out where their strengths and weaknesses reside, and look for opportunity to make positive change, according to Trustee Don Thompson.
Thompson said the meeting will focus on gaps in data in the Black Boilermaker experience, whether “demographic- or experience-based.”
The meeting will be closed to protect participant confidentiality, Thompson said, with the first meeting setting an agenda. Gathered recommendations and feedback from the meeting will be brought to a steering committee to compile recommendations for the Board of Trustees’ consideration.
Thompson said individuals invited to participate will represent diverse groups on campus, with focuses on ethnic and gender diversity. Faculty, staff and students will be represented.
Around 30-40% of participants will be students, which Thompson said is greater than the percentage of both faculty and administration invited.
“We have so many of the students that are part of this process,” he said, “so that when we do come together that first meeting, people will be able to share both some of their experiences and their expectations.”
Though some data will be collected regardless, what is shared at the first meeting will inform what data needs to be presented in the next meeting, Thompson said.
“We’ll look at as much as we can on experiential data and thoughts around climate and culture,” he added.
Some individuals on campus have criticized the task force, saying it is aimed at doing what the groups behind recent protests on campus, such as Justice Alliance for Momentum, say they have already done.
“(Its) main aim and goal is to do everything that we’ve already done, which is make a list of demands, action steps, things that can be implemented quickly,” said Brian Robinson, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, at the Sept. 25 protest, according to previous Exponent reporting.
Thompson said most individuals leading organizations behind such social movements are involved in the task force and able to voice their thoughts.
“When it comes to things like demands, there’s a bunch of organizations across the campus that have submitted demands,” he said. “This group is about solutions.
“This group’s gonna look at the data, look at those inputs, hear those inputs coming directly from the groups that have led some of those efforts ... as part of this process.”