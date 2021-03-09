Ryan Sears grabbed his cellphone, his iPad, his computer and his TV and prepared to leave his Russell Street apartment around 5:30 Monday night. The senior’s resident assistant had told him on GroupMe that by 10 p.m. he would be forced out of his apartment for two weeks, so he also grabbed “as many shirts and pants as (he) could carry.”
Squirrels had damaged the electrical wiring at his building, according to Ryan’s RA, creating a fire hazard and forcing University Residences to drive nearly 30 students from 16 Purdue-owned apartments.
Sears will live in Purdue Village temporarily, he said, and other tenants will be moved either to there or to Hilltop Apartments.
Dennis Reynolds, who works with Purdue Physical Facilities, looked upward Tuesday morning as two workers whom he supervised hammered nails into copper sheets they were using to cover gaps in the apartment’s roof. When the workers had first pulled back the loose wooden panels, they saw a squirrel scamper back into the attic, Reynolds said.
Squirrels had bitten or clawed through the roof’s wooden siding, he said, carving out holes for entry to the attic.
“When you have trees this close,” he said, gesturing toward the branches of a tall tree adjacent to the three-story building, “it’s almost like an interstate and an off-ramp.”
The visibly dilapidated apartment has had issues with squirrels in the past, he said. People have complained of squirrels loudly eating nuts or crawling outside of their windows.
Repairs have been made a few times in several months, he said. He was last at the building around Christmas and noted how the attic’s insulation had become 3-4 feet thick over time, a good sign for cold students but an equally good sign for cold squirrels.
“Like the electrician said, you can see it’s almost like little tunnels where they’ve gone through the insulation,” he said. “They’ve got little chutes, little holes — it’s almost like a paradise for them, really.”
A student in the College of Pharmacy, Sears lives on the top floor of the building at 414 Russell St. Maintenance workers visited his apartment in November because someone had reported squirrels scurrying through the attic, he said. He said he wishes the issue had been resolved over winter break rather than in the middle of the semester.
Sears wasn’t told while signing his lease that the apartment has a problem with squirrels, he said. But throughout the fall he noticed the building’s management had placed cages along the side of the building to trap squirrels. He often saw a few of the creatures crawling around his top-floor balcony, he said.
Sears said this is his first year living in the dingy beige building, which sits in the shadow of the brand-new, glass-paneled Griffin North Residence Hall across Russell Street. The building’s proximity to the dining halls and campus is the reason he’s paying between $8,000 to $9,000 per 9-month academic year to live there, he said.
“The place I’m paying for now is much more expensive than Purdue Village,” he said. “If it’s gonna be two weeks, if it’s gonna be three weeks, am I gonna get money?”
The apartments at Purdue Village also serve as quarantine housing for students who test positive for COVID-19. About 100 students are in quarantine, according to the Protect Purdue dashboard.
On Tuesday morning, Sears had driven his car to the parking spot he pays for in order to have a shorter walk to his classes today. But he said he was told to remove his vehicle from the lot by 2 p.m.
He now has to adjust to a new apartment a mile farther from campus, and can enter the building at Russell Street — with a Purdue staff escort — only for today to retrieve his belongings. After today, only students in need of emergency items such as medication are permitted to enter with an escort, he said.
The Exponent confirmed the details of the move-out by viewing a screenshot of the GroupMe message the building’s RA sent to residents.
A Purdue spokesperson did not immediately answer whether students will be reimbursed for having to move out, along with questions about the length and details of the repair.
None of the bushy-tailed invaders could be seen perched in adjacent trees Tuesday morning. Reynolds said he reckons the squirrels are in hiding, plotting against him and his coworkers for closing up their entrances to the building.
The animals won’t be happy about the copper sheets, the 40-year facilities worker said. If you repair it with wood, they’ll eat through that. Even repairs made with wire or mesh can be chewed through.
But if they try to whittle away at the copper, “they’ll have to go see their dentist — if they know a squirrelly dentist.”