Purdue alumna Delita Martin uses her art to tell the story of her mother, grandmother and all the women in her community who contributed to raising her.
Martin’s art centers around the identity of Black women and their experiences. Much of her art portrays the narratives of the women in her life and community.
Martin has permanent collections in the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the National Museum of Women in the Arts and more. She believes it’s important for minorities to see themselves represented in art and see people like them in major art institutions.
“If you don’t see yourself in something, how can you aspire to appreciate it,” Martin said.
She hopes by telling these stories she’ll generate conversations and create representation of Black women in the art community, where they’re generally underrepresented, she said.
Her art is multidisciplinary and includes various techniques and materials. She received her Masters in Fine Arts in printmaking from Purdue University in 2009, hence the use of prints throughout many of her pieces.
“I find a lot of meaning in the way she incorporates symbols, colors, patterns and different media into her work,” Ringel Gallery editor Erika Kvam said.
Kvam believes Martin’s work will help Purdue students experience a variety of works from different backgrounds.
“I think it’s really important to move towards everyone having a voice and everyone having inclusion,” Kvam said.
Martin often features traditional African prints into her art which she says is inspired by the quilt makers in her family.
“I have a lot of storytellers and a lot of quilt makers in my family, and all of that plays a very important part of my work,” Martin said.
Martin also founded the Black Box Press Foundation, an organization that seeks to fund artists who use their art to bring about social change. She said she believes the organization has helped artists start new political and social discussions.
“When you create art, art can change hearts and minds, and minds could change systems,” she said.
“Wait for Me in the Still Waters,” Martin’s solo exhibit, will be showcased in the Ringel Gallery in the Stewart Center until Dec. 10.
Martin will be conducting an artist talk on Thursday from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center. She will be discussing her experience as an Black woman in the art industry and all of her pieces will be available for viewing.