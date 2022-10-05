Eight years and nine months before Varun Manish Chheda was killed early Wednesday, Andrew Boldt was murdered in a lab in the Electrical Engineering building in the middle of delivering a lecture.
Former Purdue student Cody Cousins stabbed Boldt 19 times and shot him five times on Jan. 21, 2014, killing the then-21-year-old teaching assistant, The Exponent reported in 2014.
Witnesses identified Cousins as the person who stabbed and shot Boldt.
Boldt, 21, was specifically targeted by the shooter, police said. Officials later said the motive was jealousy.
After the shooting, text alerts and emails from the university immediately put the campus under lockdown. Some students, like those in the Electrical Engineering Building, sat stranded in their classrooms for upward of two hours waiting for updates, The Exponent reported.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels was out of the country during the shooting, but former Provost Tim Sands announced that all classes for the remainder of the day of the shooting and the following day were canceled.
“I don’t think there was a moment where everyone didn’t know what they needed to do,” Sands said the day of the shooting. “I’m sure there will be a lessons-learned discussion some weeks in the future, and we will convey what we learned not only to our community at Purdue but beyond that to the entire academic community. ... It never happens the way a script would have it happen, but I felt that we were very well prepared.”
In September that year, Cousins, 23, was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
During Cousins' court hearing, he began by saying, “I have a confession to make. I lied to the doctors. I made up all the crap about Andrew being evil … I do what I want, and I deal with the consequences later.”
He also reportedly said, "I'm glad he is dead."
A little over a month after his sentencing, Cousins was found dead in his cell at Indiana State Prison at Michigan City, Indiana, found with "self-inflicted lacerations to his neck and both arms," according to prison authorities.