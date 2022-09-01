College students are unequivocally affected by Indiana’s upcoming abortion ban, said Dr. Kathryn LaRoche, an assistant professor in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
“We see that in the way (students) may not be financially independent,” she said. “Maybe they don’t feel comfortable talking to a parent or someone in their life who could lend them the money.”
The ban, which prohibits all abortions except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is at risk or when the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, goes into effect Sept. 15.
So what are the birth control measures available to Purdue students now?
Dr. Andrea DeMaria, an associate professor for the College of Health and Human Sciences, has been working to implement pharmacy vending machines for emergency contraception, or the morning-after pill, since 2021.
There are now eight machines on campus — including one in the Wilmeth Active Learning Center and one in Hillenbrand Residence Hall — selling Plan B at $12. Plan B usually costs $10 to $50, according to Planned Parenthood.
Plan B is a brand name for levonorgestrel, which aims to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or after birth control fails, according to WebMD. It is most effective within 72 hours after sexual intercourse.
DeMaria said Purdue’s pharmacy provides birth control consultations or the pill, the patch and the shot. For an IUD or implant insertion, students can go to Purdue University Student Health. In addition, PUSH provides sexual reproductive health services and annual exams.
As for access to abortions, LaRoche said people still have options.
“We know that when people see these headlines, they tend to think that an abortion is not available or they have no way to get an abortion,” she said.
LaRoche said that people needing abortions can still access them in Illinois.
“There is no waiting period in Illinois,” she said, “and if a person is under 18, they do not require consent from a parent.”
For those who need help paying for an abortion, LaRoche suggests reaching out to the Midwest Access Coalition, the Hoosier Abortion Fund based in Bloomington and the National Abortion Federation. According to Pregnancy Decision Line, the average cost for an abortion in Illinois is $850.
In addition, LaRoche points to the internet as a way to receive abortion medication.
“Abortion is highly safe and effective ... up to 10 weeks (after conception),” she said. “For example, if someone were to Google abortion pills online or go to an abortion subreddit, there are a lot of resources.”
However, she cautioned the legality of this option.
“Technically, (abortion) is illegal in Indiana,” LaRoche said. “Although, many people are ordering online abortion medication and it is an option.”
In terms of future plans for access to reproductive and sexual health care, DeMaria hopes to expand the campus vending machines and tackle HPV issues.
DeMaria has partnered with the Purdue pharmacy and her colleague, Dr. Monica Kasting, to offer an HPV vaccine clinic, where the Purdue community can receive a free vaccine. The clinic will take place in September and November.
“The situation is pretty dire for reproductive choice and outcomes in Indiana,” LaRoche said. However, she believes it’s important to highlight the options still available.