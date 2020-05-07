A chain of Indiana-owned sports bar/restaurants, which included a franchise on the Purdue campus, has closed.
The Stacked Pickle, owned by former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett, announced by Twitter its closing. The chain had a location at 516 Northwestern Ave. on the first floor of Wang Hall.
It has truly been an amazing run. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past 10 years. We have truly appreciated the opportunity to serve our community 🙏❤️️‼️ pic.twitter.com/TjB6Fwz3kW— Stacked Pickle (@Stacked_Pickle1) May 6, 2020
In his Twitter posting, Brackett wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that we have decided to shut down our Stacked Pickle restaurants. I have spent the last six weeks working with my advisors and exploring a variety of options to continue operations when the applicable shelter-in-place orders are lifted.
“Unfortunately, the loss of several significant sporting events and a month and a half of business, combined with ongoing restrictions and the uncertain duration of this crisis, left us unable to find a viable financial path forward.”
The chain has been operational for 10 years in the state. The Purdue location opened in 2015.
A Facebook posting for the West Lafayette location posted late Wednesday night read, “Stay strong my Stacked Pickle friends and family. We are only closing this chapter; your journey is not over.
"I am thankful to have shared this part of my journey with all of you. Thank you to Purdue faculty and staff, the students, the sports fans, Purdue University, Purdue sports, our regular guests for your support over the years."