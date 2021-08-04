Purdue’s limited term auxiliary housing is set to hold double the anticipated number of students.
About 50 students were initially expected to be living in the temporary rooms, according to the university’s website, but an email from Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty confirmed that 96 students will be staying there at least for the first few weeks of class.
The limited term auxiliary housing was designed as a solution to fit the influx of undergraduates coming to campus in the fall. Students placed in the housing will be there only until a permanent assignment is available, which typically occurs in September, Doty said.
The reconfigured spaces are located at Tarkington, Wiley, Owen, Meredith, Meredith South, Cary, Shreve, Earhart, Harrison and McCutcheon residence halls. The rooms are either on the first or second floor of the buildings, Doty said. Exponent reporters attempted to locate the auxiliary housing in Shreve, but were unsuccessful.
A TikTok posted last weekend showed viewers on the app what the housing looks like in Shreve. The layout is configured to resemble cubicles, with beds and desks set apart by dressers. Each “room” seemed to have less space than most traditional dorm rooms on campus.
The video has since been removed from the platform, but went viral before being removed.
Limited term auxiliary housing was used to meet a similar demand in 2018. If students weren’t placed in one of 120 beds that were created to make space, they were put in Purdue Village or the Union Club Hotel, according to previous Exponent reporting. The space shown in the TikTok closely resembles the auxiliary housing used then.
The current rate for the limited term auxiliary housing rooms is set at $1,223 per semester, University Residences lowest rate for double rooms.