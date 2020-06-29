Theresa Carter was elected by the Purdue Alumni Association to begin a 3-year term on the Purdue Board of Trustees effective July 1, according to a Purdue News press release on Monday.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado native is a 1985 Purdue alumna with a degree in industrial engineering. A retired United States Air Force major general, she was the first female promoted to one-star general within her field, and later received a second star.
Carter was the keynote speaker at Purdue’s 2018 winter commencement, and is a member of both the Industrial Engineering Advisory Council and the Purdue Alumni Association Board of Directors.
One of three alumni trustees, Carter joins Vanessa Castagna and Malcolm DeKryger on the board, replacing retiree Tom Spurgeon.