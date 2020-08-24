As Greater Lafayette high schools, middle schools and elementary schools have reopened, parents have made the difficult decision of either sending their kids to school or keeping them at home.
“I’m freaked out, because I know being at home has not been good for my child,” said Manushag Powell, a professor and secretary of faculties at Purdue whose 5-year-old attends the Montessori School of Greater Lafayette. “And I don’t know if being at school is safe for her.”
Powell said she and her husband decided to have their daughter return to face-to-face learning. Orientation day for Montessori students was Aug. 17, and students returned to campus the following day, according to the school’s website.
The school’s mask requirement, which Powell said her daughter has been handling well, helped ease the burden of the decision.
And even if school remains in person for only a couple weeks, the mother said, face-to-face time with fellow students and teachers will be beneficial for her daughter’s mental and emotional health.
“We tried to do the e-learning in the spring,” she said, “and as is sometimes the case with smaller children, it was just an unmitigated disaster.”
Roughly every 10 minutes, her daughter would request a snack or want to talk about things such as “which blue or green looks better for the dinosaur’s head,” Powell said.
Alice Pawley, a professor of engineering education and mother of two, leads nearly 70 members of Purdue’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors and has been advocating for Purdue administration to consider the effect that constant work throughout the summer has had for professors who are parents.
Pawley, whose two children are still doing e-learning, said her schedule has been dominated by an attempt to prepare an online course mixed with nonstop parenting.
“Now I’m in the room with a (4-year-old) and 8-year-old,” she said, narrating as her 8-year-old came to deliver crackers. Her 4-year-old soon followed with pretzels. “This is more what my summer has been like.”
“I’m on the phone with somebody to talk about you,” she said to her kids, Jane and Simon. “Is that OK?”
Before schools shut down, Jane, 4, attended the Purdue Early Care and Education Center full time. Simon went to West Lafayette Elementary School, which started classes Thursday.
Because younger children demand an increased level of attention, Powell said the amount of work one can do is limited while children are awake.
“So we’re working at night,” Powell said. “We’re all just working at night and burning the candle at both ends.”
For Abdullah Al Noman, a fifth-year doctoral student in the College of Engineering, and his wife, school shutdowns in the spring complicated work routines. With his wife working full-time, Noman spent almost the entire day with their active 5-year-old son, shuttered in their one-bedroom apartment in Purdue Village.
“I was sleep deprived, and obviously (had a) lot of stress-related issues,” he said. “But obviously now it’s much better, because at the beginning we were kind of lost.”
Noman’s son is learning remotely at Klondike Elementary School, part of Tippecanoe School Corporation. One of the main factors in the parents’ decision not to send him to school was the school’s policy requiring masks.
“They might have difficulty wearing the mask all the time or not (touching) their mouth or face or eyes,” Noman said, “so we felt like it might be a very difficult thing for him to do.”
He also worried about the proven infectiousness of the coronavirus, despite the school’s many precautions. The disease’s spread could be unpredictable if, Noman offered as an example, one kid carried the virus but was asymptomatic.
Noman said if he was working full-time, that may have affected the family’s decision to send their son to school. His supervisors have allowed him plenty of flexibility to choose working hours, he said.
Being a graduate student while caring for a child has been stressful, Noman said. But “in the end, when we see our son smiling, when we see him growing up, I think it was worth it.”
Powell said Purdue has made its own effort to be flexible, as the University has allowed for telecommuting. She’s taken advantage of that as secretary of faculties, but noted not everyone is able to do so.
“We’re not in the position of having to choose between basically your job and your child,” she said. “Child care is a massive infrastructure issue, and it’s very, very hard for families to function outside the home without school or child care.”
And although the beginning of classes at local schools might offer a reprieve for parents who feel comfortable sending their children to school, an outbreak leading to school shutdowns could quickly erase new routines.
Both Pawley and Powell are expecting everything to shut down again, they said.
“The University is ostensibly pushing for in-person instruction,” Pawley said, “which means that when schools shut down again, what kind of whiplash are we going to face when we all have to be home to do caregiving again?”
Powell said when activities on campus and in the community continued to be canceled during the summer, she would go outside to cry so her daughter wouldn’t see her. The cancellations reminded her of the constantly looming uncertainty facing Purdue professors and students.
“I think that’s where everybody is,” she said. “Trauma management.”