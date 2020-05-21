The crabapple trees students traditionally used to set up hammocks are being replaced starting today.
The trees are past their normal life cycle and diseased, according to a notice in Purdue Today, and will be replaced with another, more resilient variety.
Alan Plunkett, director of grounds, said via email that the new variety is called "Royal Raindrops Crabapple." The old trees were diseased with Fire Blight.
While the trees were being cut down Thursday, recent graduates Nick Cline and Kyle Crawford were taking graduation photos with friends at the Engineering Fountain.
Cline, an animation graduate, said he's "hammocked" around the fountain, a popular activity in the warm spring and summer weather.
"If you could still hammock, then it's fine," Cline said about Purdue replacing the crabapple trees.
Crawford, a forestry and natural resources graduate, said he's also hammocked there.
"Crabapples aren't native," Crawford said, noting that without maintenance, "they just deteriorate."
The project, which includes some irrigation and turf updates, is set to be finished by mid-June.
Plunkett noted that the new trees will be young and take time to establish, meaning that hanging hammocks from them still won't be advised.
"Hammocks will continue to be discouraged in the area," he said, "primarily because of the damage caused to the planting beds and the trees."