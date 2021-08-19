Thursday
WINES ON THE TERRACE
4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fowler House Mansion, 909 South Street, Lafayette.
Every third Thursday of the month in 2021. Taste wines from around the world. The wine samples are paired with charcuterie from the Fowler House Kitchen. This is a 21 and older event. Priced at $25 plus tax per person.
Friday
WINE AFTER WORK
3:30 to 7 p.m. at Wildcat Creek Winery, 3233 E. 200 N., Lafayette.
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: ROBERT CRAY BAND
7:30 p.m. to midnight at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. 6th St., Lafayette.
Five-time Grammy Award winner Robert Crayhas performs at the Long Center for the Performing Arts Friday night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to ovationtix.com.
Saturday
HISTORIC LAFAYETTE FARMERS MARKET (DOWNTOWN)
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 5th Street between Main and Columbia Streets to Ferry Street.
Recurring weekly on Saturdays from May to October.
EXPLORATION ACRES SUNFLOWER DAYS
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Exploration Acres, 6042 Newcastle Road, Lafayette.
From Aug. 13 — 29, walk four miles of sprawling paths and take pictures among 24 varieties of sunflowers. U-pick flowers may be purchased by the blossom or by packages that include a French bucket. You may also fill your own five gallon bucket for a fee. Food and merchandise vendors will be on site Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $7 per person.
ICE CREAM CRAWL
1 to 4 p.m.
This event, now in its fourth year, is a Lafayette Rotary fundraising project. The 2021 Ice Cream Crawl will support Imagination Library and It’s My Closet.
Participants can visit ice cream shops around town from 1 to 4 p.m. and get free samples of ice cream at each shop. Come to one of the following shops with your ticket to pick up your passport which will allow you to visit additional shops: Budges, Cold Stone Creamery, Culver’s, Freddy’s, Igloo, Original Frozen Custard, Silver Dipper and Sweet Revolution Bake Shop. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
SGT. PRESTON’S PRESENTS WYATT HARE
8:30 p.m. at Sgt. Preston’s, 6 N. 2nd St., Lafayette.
PROPHETSTOWN STATE PARK PRESENTS: NIGHT BIKE
9 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, West Lafayette.
Join an interpretive naturalist for a nighttime bike ride! On this ride, explore the evening sights and sounds of Prophetstown and look for nocturnal creatures. Participants must provide their own bikes, helmets and water bottles. Bike or tire lights are highly recommended. This program is best for ages 10 and up. Register at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: HAND TO HAND BY SQUONK OPERA
5 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Mall.
Squonk Opera’s Hand to Hand is a magnum opus of music, mischief and marvelous stagecraft. Rigged like a sailing ship and sized like a house, two giant puppet hands propel this outdoor spectacle alongside a live performance of propulsive progressive rock from Squonk Opera. The event is free and for more information, go to the Convos website.