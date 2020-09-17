With National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday and the deadline to register to vote in Indiana 18 days away, campus efforts targeting students who historically turn out at lower rates are ramping up.
Focusing on data from the 2016 General Election compiled by the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, the Purdue Votes Coalition has pinpointed cultural centers and STEM departments as partners in crafting a plan for this November.
Voters who identified as Asian, Black or Hispanic were underrepresented at the polls in 2016, according to the study, recording a combined total of fewer than 2,000 votes. Exactly 15,093 Purdue students voted in 2016 from a pool of more than 31,000 eligible voters.
The three demographics comprise nearly 15% of enrollment at Purdue, so Purdue Votes responded by appointing a team member whose role is exclusively to engage with campus cultural centers, student director of Purdue Votes Frankie Collins said.
In its 2020 Voter Engagement Action Plan, the organization outlines goals to increase black voter turnout from 41.6% to 45% and Hispanic voter turnout from 36.7% to 40%. For nearly 4,800 Asian American students, turnout in 2016 was lowest among all demographics at 14.8%.
Ethnic minorities are a growing percentage of total students, according to the most recent data on the Division of Diversity and Inclusion website. They represented a quarter of the student population in Fall 2019, a figure that increased from a fifth during the 2016 Election cycle.
Political science professor James McCann, who studies polling numbers, said voters of color have historically turned out at lower rates than white voters. Just over half of approximately 24,000 white students voted in 2016, the data shows.
A prominent reason for that is a perpetual lack of co-ethnic candidates on the ballot, McCann said. With a lack of relevant issues to mobilize a bloc of voters, turnout can be subdued.
“In general, when you see a co-ethnic on the ballot, that has a tendency to boost turnout within that population,” he said. With vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a black and Asian woman, on the Democratic ticket, “you would expect with women and with women of color that would boost turnout.”
Female Purdue students logged a 42.1% voting rate in the last presidential election, a rate nearly 10 percentage points higher than their male peers. Men comprise 57% of Boilermakers, though, according to undergraduates admissions data from Fall 2018.
Another primary objective for Purdue Votes is to improve voting rates among students within the departments of computer science and mathematics and statistics, according to the engagement plan. Of nearly 30 categories of fields of study considered, only “mathematics and statistics” and “computer and information sciences” finished with turnout rates below 30% in 2016.
Less than 30% of more than 3,000 computer and information sciences students voted, data shows. Within the field “engineering and engineering technology,” by far the largest category at Purdue with almost 15,000 people in 2016, a third of students voted.
Purdue Votes’ strategy has been to partner with professors in those academic departments to register students before or after class, said Mel Gruver, associate director for civic engagement and leadership development at Purdue.
“It’s really important for them to get direct communication from folks that they’re familiar with,” Gruver said. “If a student doesn’t know me and I send a campus-wide email, they might be likely to ignore it. But if we can get partners across campus to signal-boost that campus-wide communication, then students are more likely to pay attention to it.”
Other takeaways from the NSLV data include that undergraduates outvoted graduate students by more than 4%. Upperclassmen surpassed freshmen and sophomore voting rates by more than 5%. Campus-wide goals are to register 85% of eligible voters and increase the overall voting rate to 55% this year from 47.8% in 2016.
The study excluded 9,389 students who were "non-resident aliens" and 257 others because they were under 18 or had other reason to be omitted. There were 31,538 total eligible voters enrolled in Fall 2016.
Increasing voting rates on campus
The designation of Mackey Arena as a vote center is a boon to Purdue Votes’ efforts to increase the on-campus voting rate, Gruver said.
On Oct. 17, 10 voting machines will be available for early voting and 15 machines will be available on Election day, Gruver told The Exponent Monday, pending approval at a Sept. 24 Tippecanoe County Board of Elections meeting.
“A factor in determining who turns out or who doesn’t is how convenient or inconvenient it is,” said McCann. “Students see themselves as rooted at Purdue. It might be a big deal to even go across the bridge because usually, the students dig down deep here with their studies, and there might not be a lot of integration with the community.”
The county has prioritized early voting, which begins Oct. 5 at the Tippecanoe County Building, because Indiana’s 11 qualifications for mail-in voting exclude many students. In 2016, 45% of Boilermakers voters used absentee ballots while roughly 36% voted in person on Election Day, reflective of the nearly half of the campus population not from Indiana.
There was no voting station on campus for the June 2 primary because Purdue had canceled in-person events. The diminished turnout caused by students scrambling to transition to remote learning was exacerbated by the difficulty shifting in-person promotional events to online formats, Collins said.
Before Purdue President Mitch Daniels publicly entered the University’s name into the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge this July, members of Purdue Votes Coalition were sent a letter outlining Daniels’ goals for the group.
“Keep doing what we’re doing, but also get new partners to increase our visibility on campus,” was the message Collins remembers receiving.
Part of the motivation for joining the ALL IN challenge, as well as the Big Ten Challenge that most of the 16 university presidents have signed, is to foster “friendly rivalry” between the schools, Gruver said.
Motivation for voting starts with a conversation, she said. Once people know their friends have registered to vote, the decision to register themselves follows.
“I think because of recent events that have happened, students all across the United States have become interested in politics and the upcoming election,” Collins added. “Registering to vote or at least being involved in the electoral process is on the forefront of people’s minds.”