The Purdue University Police Department shared tips for students, faculty, staff and visitors on how to safely navigate campus streets and sidewalks in a Purdue news press release.
Pedestrians
- Obey signs and signals at intersections and crosswalks.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If possible, do not walk in the roadway.
- If there is no sidewalk, use multi-use paths where available.
- Be constantly alert. Do not be distracted by electronic devices.
- Cross streets at crosswalks, marked mid-block crossings and intersections where drivers expect pedestrians.
- Look for vehicles in all directions, including those turning left or right.
Bicycles, skateboards and electric or motor powered vehicles (EMPVs)
- Wear a safety helmet.
- Wear bright-colored clothing or reflective gear.
- Use the roadways according to Indiana state law, West Lafayette city ordinances and the Purdue University parking and traffic regulations. Use bike lanes or multi-use paths whenever possible.
- Be aware of your surroundings. Do not use cellphones or other mobile devices to talk or text while biking or riding.
- Check your transportation device regularly to ensure that it is equipped with working headlights, tail lights and reflectors.
Motor vehicles
- Look for pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and EMPV operators. They may be in unexpected areas or may be hard to see, especially at night in poorly lit areas or in bad weather.
- Be ready to yield. Know the state laws pertaining to interactions with pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders and EMPV operators at intersections and mid-block crossings.
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk or mid-block crossing.
- Stay alert where children are present, especially in school zones, around apartment complexes, neighborhoods, parks and recreational areas.
- Slow down, particularly in areas where pedestrians are present, and obey the posted speed limits.