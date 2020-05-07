Does it help or hinder studies?

Brad is a chemistry major with a 3.7 GPA on a pre-med track to graduate from Purdue in 2023.
He is also a marijuana user.
“As a college student with a high-stress lifestyle, it certainly helps me to relax after a long and busy day,” said Brad, who did not want his full name used. “Achieving grades capable of making it on the dean’s list can take a heavy mental toll, and weed is a good option to help manage such a lifestyle. Most people, myself included, aren’t reckless with it.”
Marijuana remains illegal in Indiana, but as more and more states legalize its use in some form, the debate on whether it can affect students’ academic performance has resurfaced.
A majority of respondents to a survey conducted this semester by The Exponent and a Special Projects in Media class said they think marijuana has a negative effect on academics and professional performance. Just 14% think it has a positive effect, while 32% think it has no effect.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a study in 2015 that found marijuana use “adversely affected college academic outcomes, both directly and indirectly through poorer class attendance.”
“What we found was that skipping class was related to GPA over time, and that marijuana use was related to skipping class,” Amelia Arria, director of the Center on Young Adult Health and Development at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said in a news release.
And a 2017 study in the Netherlands found that college students who had their access to legal cannabis restricted performed better and were more likely to pass classes.
The academics won’t get an argument from Matthew, a current robotics student at Purdue who did not want his real name to be used and who is adamant about the effects of his marijuana consumption habits on his academics.
“Marijuana is definitely not helping me with my grades,” he admitted. “I would have so much better grades if I didn’t smoke.”
A California native, Matthew said he started smoking marijuana at a fairly young age. He and his best friend in junior high would smoke about once a week after school, courtesy of his best friend’s grandfather, who was always willing to share his stash.
When he started, Matthew said he didn’t really pay much attention to how his habits would affect his studies.
But some Purdue students, such as H.C.M., another dean’s list student at Purdue who did not want her name used, believe marijuana is an asset to their education. H.C.M said she believes the slow process of legalization has been set back by “fear” and division.
“In personal use, marijuana promotes social connection, self-awareness, and free thought. It helps people implement new mindsets like personal therapy,” she said. “That can obviously be misused, but research has proved it to be much less harmful even with misuse than other substances that are legally and widely used here in the U.S.”
Both Brad and H.C.M. are among the many students who joined Purdue NORML, which stands for National Organization for the Reformation of Marijuana Law. It’s a student chapter of a nationally recognized organization with 135 chapters nationwide dedicated to legalizing marijuana.
Purdue has no exemption for marijuana usage, including medical exemptions, and students found with the drug could face punishment that would affect their academic careers, said Jeffery Stefancic, associate dean of students.
“Most commonly, students either receive a warning or probation for a first time violation with a referral for a drug and/or alcohol class,” he said. “There is no provision that exempts a student to use marijuana for medical purposes.”
Some marijuana users who maintain high academic standings said this policy seems unfair.
“Ideally I’d prefer if there was no punishment for using weed, but since there are laws against it, that’s not a possibility,” Brad said. “I think the punishment should be drastically decreased to no more than a ticket/fine for using since there’s little to no danger associated with a drug like marijuana ... especially since only a couple hours away are states where there’s no punishment at all.”