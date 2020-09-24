Purdue’s Black Cultural Center recently received the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development grant courtesy of Indiana Humanities. The grant is intended to support and improve the center’s library.
The grant was established after the death of George Floyd by Indiana Humanities in partnership with Lilly Endowment, Inc. It’s primary purpose is to help increase awareness about the injustices perpetrated against the Black community. The BCC and the West Lafayette Public Library are among the first recipients of the grant.
Ula Gaha, the librarian at the BCC said the BCC was one of several libraries that applied for the grant, and it was open to all libraries in Indiana. She also mentioned that the grant was conditional.
“The only condition upon receiving the grant was that it could only be spent on titles that were a part of a list of curated materials provided,” she said. “They gave us a nearly 10 page list compiled by Black librarians in Indiana.”
Gaha said she was unable to disclose the actual amount that the grant bestowed.
Gaha also mentioned that the grant would aid the division of diversity and inclusion, who requested the BCC’s help in setting up workshops to foster greater understanding.
“I’m putting together a workshop called ‘language matters,’ and it’ll basically be about how language is politicized,” she said.
Gaha mentioned that aside from working with diversity and inclusion, she had several other plans for using the grant money.
“I want to be able to expand our juvenile literature section. It’s important for kids to have that representation, and the BCC has the largest section of juvenile literature written by and for Black people,” she said.
Ariel Smith, a doctoral candidate in American studies and scholar-in-residence of the Black Thought Collective, said that the grant would go a long way in helping the BCC in its primary objective, the empowerment of the Black community at Purdue, and the facilitation of knowledge of the Black community as a whole.
“The library is the jewel of the BCC with over 7,000 pieces of literature, CDs and even vinyl records,” she said. “The new library grant represents a partner with the community.”
Smith has also been teaching African American studies for the past two years, including AMST 201: Introduction to American Studies this semester. She said that she encourages her students to educate themselves using the BCC resources.
“A lot of non-Black students are immediately uncomfortable when they’re put in a situation where they’re the minority. The question is, are you willing to be uncomfortable in order to learn and educate yourself?” she said.
Beyond its library, the BCC says it helps support the Black community at Purdue, partly by employing students and full-time staff to assist with its various operations.
Makenna Culpher, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, works at the front desk as a student ambassador. She said that her duties include signing in visitors, answering questions and on occasions giving tours.
“The BCC is a special place,” she said. “It’s kind of like a safe space for me on campus.”
Her sentiments are echoed by several other members of the student as well as professional staff.
Chloe Russell, a junior in the College of Health and Human sciences, works at the BCC as a library aid and said the library was an important place to all the student staff.
“It’s easy to feel a sense of connection to this place. It’s a part of my history, and being surrounded by books that tell our stories gives me hope,” she said.
Russell also mentioned that she was excited for the new grant because of the opportunities it would bring to expand the library.
“We have a collection of about 7,000 pieces,” she said. “Being able to add to that will be amazing for us as well as the community at large.”
James Dekle, artist-in-residence and director of the Purdue Express performance-based recruitment ensemble, said that being able to lead a program geared towards students of color made him feel hopeful about the future of Black kids in college.
“I’m impressed with how Purdue is trying to forge a path forward in this time of COVID19 and social unrest,” he said. “It’s an amazing place to meet amazing people, and our students are proving that they have big dreams and aren’t afraid to achieve them.”