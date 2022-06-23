Engineering professor Mark Lundstrom will be interim dean of the College of Engineering as of July 1 as current engineering dean Mung Chiang transitions into his new job as Purdue president, Purdue officials announced Thursday.
Although Chiang's duties will start on Jan. 1, he will resign from his position as dean next week.
Lundstrom has served as dean before while Chiang was on an appointment with the US Department of State from December 2019 to December 2020.
He has been at Purdue since 1980 as a integrated circuit process development and manufacturing engineer, and at Purdue his research focused on semiconductor devices. He also founded the Network for Computational Nanotechnology, a project that would develop models and simulations of devices and circuits on a nano level, helping scientists predict behaviors of nanotechnology.
He is on the executive committee of the American Semiconductor Academy, and he is a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a fellow at both the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a member of both the Indiana Economic Development Corp.'s Accelerating Microelectronics Production and Development Task Force and the US National Academy of Engineering.
The search for a new dean will begin this summer, according to the release. The Search Advisory Committee will be led by Alexandra Boltasseva, a professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Dan DeLaurentis, a professor in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics.