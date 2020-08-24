Update: At 2:40 p.m., Information Technology at Purdue tweeted that the Zoom outages had been resolved and the service should be working for users.
Issues involving BoilerCast livestreams and BoilerKey two-factor authentication were unresolved as of 3:30 p.m.
Zoom, Brightspace issues trouble students
The video-conferencing software Zoom has reported outages this morning, according to an announcement on Brightspace, Purdue's learning management system.
"Zoom is reporting a partial outage with their Zoom meetings and Webinars," the announcement reads. "As of 8:50 am Central Time, they have identified the issues causing users to be unable to authenticate or start meetings and webinars. They are working to fix the issue."
SERVICE ALERT: Zoom is experiencing a partial outage; some users may not be able to log in. We will update when Zoom resolves the issue. Additionally, users may be experiencing difficulty logging into sites like Brightspace, etc. ITaP admins are working on the issue. pic.twitter.com/eBm3sf12zt— ITaP (@PurdueIT) August 24, 2020
On Zoom's status website an update made at 10:58 a.m. says the service is in the process of "deploying a fix across our cloud," and that service has been restored for some users.
The software surged in popularity as remote learning became the norm earlier this year across the globe. Purdue entered into an agreement over the summer with Zoom to reduce the cost of licenses, so faculty could utilize the software to create virtual classrooms.
Information Technology at Purdue tweeted around noon that students also reported issues logging into various systems that require them to use BoilerKey, the University's two-factor authentication program.
This limited students' access to the Brightspace learning management system, in its first semester as a replacement to Blackboard Learn.
"We are continuing to work on resolving the BoilerKey login issues," ITaP tweeted. "Some users have reportedly had success logging in with wait times of three minutes or more."
Students have also reported issues watching lectures streamed on the BoilerCast Live Streaming platform. Recordings of livestreams appear to have been captured, ITaP tweeted, despite the issues accessing the streams.
"Students should be able to view today’s recordings once they are able to log into Brightspace," ITaP tweeted.