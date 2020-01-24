A half-nude student who allegedly walked into a stranger's room in Owen Hall about 4 a.m. Thursday while drunk has been banned from campus, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said Friday.
The 19-year-old student, whose address is listed as Fort Wayne, Indiana, in court documents, is charged with illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and a level 6 felony charge of residential entry.
The man was initially seen in the hallway with just boxers on, Kang said. He received a "persona non grata" notice on Thursday, banning him from the entire campus.