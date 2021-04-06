The first round of Purdue students were vaccinated at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center as Purdue opened the vaccine site to all students Tuesday.
The first patients were various student leaders from campus — all eager to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Among them was Purdue Student Government Vice President Hannah Darr.
"It was really exciting,” Darr said “It's just hard to believe that a year has gone by and seeing where we are and how far we've come is like a culminating moment."
Darr and other students demonstrated the process students go through when arriving for their appointment. When students got to the Co-Rec seeking their first Pfizer dose, they were directed to one of the gyms to check in.
After checking in, students walked into another gym where the walls are lined with vaccination stations. Most are just tables, but some also have curtains around them to offer more privacy to students who are asked a few questions before receiving their shot.
"Once they get the process down it's going to probably take 10 to 15 minutes per person," Darr said. Darr was the first student to be vaccinated in the clinic.
Students were then asked to sit for 15 minutes in the gym to make sure there are no immediate adverse reactions before they scheduled a second appointment in three weeks.
All the vaccines are being administered by volunteers who have been trained to vaccinate others.
"We've got pharmacy students, nursing students, veterinary med students, so this is a campus wide effort and pharmacy is just glad to be able to help," said Eric Barker, Dean of the College of Pharmacy.
Barker said there are about 400 students from all across campus who have volunteered to help distribute the shots.