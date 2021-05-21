A Purdue administrator told unhappy graduate students in a virtual meeting that University Residences officials were also surprised by the lack of notice for students to vacate Purdue Village before the aging apartment complex is demolished.
Two administrators were given the opportunity to respond to concerns from several Purdue Village residents during Thursday's "reverse town hall," which allowed them to explain things such as why students were given a short notice to vacate their apartments and where they hope to build a similar community.
The event, hosted by Graduate Rights and Our Well-Being, was designed to give Purdue Village residents a space to tell their personal experiences with Purdue Village in the face of the coming demolition of the apartments. Administrators Barb Frazee, assistant vice provost for student life, and Tom Atkinson, associate dean of the graduate school, joined to answer questions.
One main concern brought up by multiple graduate student panelists was that students were not given the 18-month notice that they were told they would receive in 2019 - when the "decommissioning" was originally set to begin - before they needed to vacate.
Frazee said administrators didn't receive the notice, either.
The land Purdue Village is on, now owned by Purdue Research Foundation, has been rented in part to University Residences to allow students to continue living there, she said.
"We had a contract that said that we would get an 18-month notice, and this year we did not get that notice," Frazee said, explaining she was also surprised by the news.
"I know you have no reason to believe or trust me, but I'm trustworthy, and I'm saying to you now, it was as much of a shock to us," she continued. "We did try to push back in those two or three days before we announced it, but because it's not our land and we don't own it, there really wasn't any opportunity for that pushback to have much of a voice."
Frazee said she felt responsible to do what she could for the soon-to-be displaced students and so worked out deals with Aspire apartments and Blackbird Farms Apartments to help place some graduate students for the coming year.
The deal with Blackbird Farms was specifically designed for students with families, as the apartments are within the same elementary school district, and Blackbird Farms reportedly agreed to house the former Purdue Village playground for families' children. Frazee said the price difference between Blackbird and Purdue Village will be subsidized by $400 a month to make up the difference.
The Aspire apartments available for the displaced Purdue Village students have also been offered for the upcoming year at a lower rate, through a master lease Frazee created, she said. Those apartments are available starting June 1, which is also the date that Purdue Village residents must be gone.
Some graduate students in the virtual conversation, such as Tridib Saha, said more students should have been involved in the decision-making. Ultimately, he had not been aware of the Blackbird Farms arrangement.
"You have to think of the trust issue that we have with PRF and with University Residences," Saha said. "I feel like if you had involved a lot of us when you're making the decision and communicate with us we would have been able to distribute this information in a much more representable way, so that more people (can) sign up for that."
Students also asked for clearer plans for more affordable housing to be available, but Frazee said that so far, the University has not been able to find a builder who could design housing at the same affordable rate as Purdue Village, an issue she attributed to the growing market rate in West Lafayette.
The current rate for Purdue Village apartments is $642 for a one-bedroom and $785 for a two-bedroom, according to previous Exponent reporting.
PRF's ownership of the land was another source of confusion. Graduate students asked the administrators whether PRF could be persuaded to allow students to remain in their apartments until Aug. 15, when their next leases begin, instead of the current move-out date.
Frazee said she could bring up the proposal but could not guarantee that PRF would be able to push the date back.
"None of us have the ability to force (PRF) to do anything," Frazee said. "Their operation is a business operation. It is not about, necessarily, the things that you and I might be concerned about."