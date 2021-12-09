Faculty and students expressed anger and frustration at Purdue administration following the announcement of an English department admissions moratorium.
“I continue to be concerned that, by his actions, (College of Liberal Arts Dean David Reingold) is signaling that he does not prioritize diversity and difference,” said Brian Leung, a professor in the English department and the interim director of creative writing. “He seems to believe that bringing harm or eliminating graduate programs, the Master’s of Fine Arts program particularly, will bring no harm to the undergraduate programs. That is just false thinking.”
The moratorium will likely cause the department’s graduate programs to shut down in a few years, and will negatively affect the amount of undergraduate classes offered, English department head Dorsey Armstrong said in an email.
“Every year the dean’s office tells us how much money we will have in our graduate student budget,” she continued, “and this year, that number is just enough to continue to support the graduate students we currently have enrolled, but there is no money left over to admit new students.”
Leung said he requested an external review of the creative writing program, which Reingold approved.
“When he received a copy of it and along with a summary of what I thought we should prioritize in it,” Leung said, “he only acknowledged its receipt, but refused to talk about its contents.”
The review was conducted by the Association of Writers and Writing Programs, a nonprofit literary organization that provides support, advocacy, resources and community to nearly 50,000 writers, 500 college and university creative writing programs and 125 writers’ conferences and centers, according to its website.
AWP recommends fully funding 12 graduate assistant positions. It also says undergraduate enrollment in creative writing is up 35 to 40%, and the MFA program could be admitting more students if there were sufficient faculty.
Faculty fears repercussions
There are three graduate programs within the department: Rhetoric and Composition, Creative Writing and Literature and Theory and Cultural Studies. Armstrong said that after the next year, it’s estimated only 10 students will be admitted for the whole department, despite each program needing at least eight to 10 students to continue.
The dean’s office has already told the Office of Graduate Admissions to shut down the application platform, Leung said. Money will be refunded to the applicants.
“The Department of English as a whole — all of its graduate programs and all of its undergraduate programs — have long been considered premium programs,” Leung said. “This moment is really the culmination of a six-year attack on the entire Department of English, not just creative writing.”
Leung said he’s concerned that Reingold, would jeopardize undergraduate courses, even when there are hundreds of students wanting to take them.
A petition started to advocate against defunding the department is circulating amongst undergraduate students. There were over 200 signatures as of Wednesday night.
“Purdue’s offerings of English classes (are) already sparse enough,” wrote Allison Franke, who’s majoring in creative writing. “By doing away with it entirely there will be even less classes offered to our program, which will drive incoming students away, killing our program entirely.”
Before he heard Armstrong’s response to Reingold, Leung was skeptical of the dean’s statement.
“I was stunned that my dean would characterize this current moment the way he did; it struck me as false,” Leung said.
“Our undergraduate students deserve the highest value for their tuition dollars and the current decisions coming out of the Dean’s office are working against that value,” Leung said.
At the graduate level, Leung said programs are able to provide graduate education to diverse students, who might not otherwise have access to one.
“That becomes just an intellectual and cultural loss for Indiana,” he said.
Kaveh Akbar, a professor in the department, said even tenured faculty like himself found out about the moratorium a few weeks ago, after the admissions portal had already opened.
“We’ve already received quite a few applications,” he said. “We’ve asked the dean to close the portal and refund (the application fee) for anyone who has already paid.”
Akbar said “faculty absolutely had no say in the moratorium,” and it was a “unilateral decision made by the dean.”
Passing blame
Reingold blamed the English department for the inability to fund its graduate program.
In a statement sent Tuesday afternoon, he said the English department’s graduate budget exceeded commitments by $303,000, and CLA transferred funds to be repaid over a three year period.
Armstrong defended the department in an email response to Reingold’s statement, saying the department only exceeded its budget because the dean’s office announced cuts to the graduate budget after already admitting graduate students.
“After much discussion,” she wrote in the email, “the dean’s office agreed to give English enough money — $304,000 — to cover all of our currently enrolled graduate students. We would break even, but would not be able to admit a cohort for the following year.
“Suddenly, the $304,000 that had been given to us in order to balance the 2020 budget was described as a ‘loan’ (a word that was not used ONCE until just a couple of months ago) and we were ordered to repay it.”
Armstrong said the department has a plan to repay the loan over three years, despite having enough money to cover it in one, and said the “fiscal irresponsibility” was on CLA.
“The sudden conversion of the balance adjustment into a loan is clearly a response to the fact that we were able to secure non-English funds to admit a cohort of 17,” she said, “and is retribution for finding a solution to our problem.”
Reingold said the department brought in 18 students this semester, rather than account for last year’s overspending.
“In order to honor its commitment to current graduate students, who are funded for three (MFA) or five (PhD) years when they enroll, the English Department has left itself no choice but to pause its graduate recruitment for Fall 2022,” he said. “Beginning in Fall 2023, the English Department will be able to resume graduate recruitment based on its graduate education budget.”
Armstrong said the budget has permitted only 10 graduate students per year in prior years. An external review of the creative writing department paid for by the CLA dean’s office said 12 new graduate students should be admitted in the MFA program alone.
The Writing Lab and journal Modern Fiction Studies offered money to the English department to admit additional students, Armstrong said, bringing the cohort to 17 and making it clear that English graduate funds were used.
“Without the admission of a cohort of at least (eight) for the MFA program, that program WILL shut down,” Armstrong read. “This is not ‘a choice that English is making’; this is a situation into which we are being forced. We expect the Rhet/Comp and Lit grad programs (already barely surviving after years of cuts to our graduate budget) will be next.”
The College of Liberal Arts dean’s office has continuously denied requests to hire new faculty to replace those who have retired or left the department over the past decade, Armstrong said.
She said the department also has money in other accounts it could use for graduate studies, but such funding requires authorization by the dean’s office, which has denied requests to transfer money for the past few years.
The department asks for and receives emergency authorization to hire temporary lecturers and instructors to meet student demand for classes each year. Emergency authorization for one-year hires only allows the department to get closer to meeting demand for classes, such as ENGL 106 and professional writing courses, she said, which regularly have a waiting list of around 300 students a semester.
“CLA’s decision to not authorize any new faculty hires in combination with several years of budget cuts to our graduate program mean that we are just barely able to meet demand for courses for our majors,” Armstrong said, “and for other Purdue students who need our courses to fulfill Core requirements and earn their Cornerstone certificate.”
Despite such budget cuts, Reingold put the onus on the department to maintain its graduate programs.
“The leadership and faculty of the English department, like every department on campus, is charged with determining how to allocate its budget,” Reingold said. “Only the Department of English can determine the future of the publication of Sycamore Review or the MFA in creative writing.”
The Sycamore Review and the department’s future
The Sycamore Review, a literary journal run by graduate students within the creative writing department, will likely be forced to stop publishing without graduate students to run and edit it.
“We have maybe two more issues,” said Amina Khan, the managing editor and a third-year graduate student in the creative writing department. “We could maybe last until the end of 2022.”
Blake Chernin, the editor-in-chief and a second-year graduate student, said the editor-in-chief and managing editor positions are two-year positions filled by arriving second-year students after the current EIC graduates.
“When I graduate next year, there will literally not be a first-year class to fill my spot,” Chernin said.
At full capacity, the staff is at about 20 people, she said. The current staff is at 15, seven of whom are third-years about to graduate, Khan said, as the Masters of Fine Arts is a three-year program.
Khan said the journal receives between 1,500 and 2,000 submissions every year, and if the staff is unable to do the work to publish the journal, it will cease.
Both Khan and Chernin noted that the journal provides a space for writers to be paid for their work, and it has routinely supported more diverse artists through things like free submissions for Black, trans and Indigenous writers and fundraisers for Black trans organizations.
“It seems hard not to notice that as our program and as this magazine has become more diverse and more queer (and) more international, our funding has also decreased,” Khan said.
Chernin said she was “horrified” to hear the news.
“I think that this stuff matters,” Chernin said. “I think the Sycamore Review, writing and art and being able to think critically and process the world around us matters. It’s very devastating to know that the people who run the College of Liberal Arts don’t seem to agree with that statement.”
Khan was less surprised.
In her three years at Purdue, Khan said she’s noticed less and less funding and resources being directed toward the English department, despite the success of many of the Creative Writing faculty and students.
Faculty echoed the consequences of the decision, and encouraged students and faculty to voice their complaints and stand up for the department.
Akbar said as one of the most successful MFA programs in the country, closing of the program would adversely affect the university.
“We can understand the administration’s proposed shuttering of the most diverse graduate program in the college only as a deliberate and fatal attack on that diversity,” he said.
“I as a faculty member will be fighting loud and quietly and in every way to protect these students.
“I believe in them.”