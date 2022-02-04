Purdue’s Board of Trustees announced the creation of a new Artificial Intelligence degree, a hypersonics and research facility as well as the naming of a new clubhouse facility.
New artificial intelligence degree
College of Science Dean Patrick Wolfe announced the college’s plans to launch an artificial intelligence degree with associated majors in the College of Liberal Arts.
“This came out of discussions between philosophy, physics, and computer science so we’re going to offer an AI degree for the folks who think they might want to become programmers, and for the folks who think they might want to become philosophers.”
College of Science now the second largest college
Wolfe highlighted successes within the College of Science over the last decade. The College of Science’s growth in its number of majors has been the largest percent increase of any part of Purdue.
“The rest of Purdue has grown by about 10% in aggregate, and the College of Science has grown by about 85%, so that’s eight and a half times more percentage growth,” Wolfe said.
One program that has seen a significant increase in the College of Science is the data science program. This program was launched in 2017 with eight students, and now has 402 undergraduate students.
Wolfe also announced that the actuarial sciences program has been recognized by the Professional Society of Actuaries and declared “center of excellent status in the actuarial sciences.”
New hypersonics and applied research facility
Theresa Mayer, executive vice president for research and partnerships announced the installation of a $41 million, 65,000 square foot facility. Construction for this facility began last November in the Discovery Park District and is on track to be completed by February 2023. The research facility will be home to two hypersonic wind tunnels and an advanced manufacturing technology center.
“Just yesterday, if you were monitoring the news, U.S. Secretary for Defense Austin brought together all the CEO’s of the major defense primes to say ‘how can we accelerate our progress in hypersonics?’ Because there are significant concerns about competition with Russia and China,” Mayer said.
These two wind tunnels will be able to recreate different scenarios of spacecraft re-entry or missile flight. They will also be able to replicate varying engine conditions for high speed forces. The upper part of the facility will have a hypersonics advanced manufacturing technology center, a laboratory for 3-D printing of materials that can withstand 3,000 degrees C or higher.
Purdue’s Applied Research Institute, or PARI will announce their first major contract, a $18.6 million, 30 month effort funded by the Department of Defense and managed by NSWC Crane later today.
“This initial funding of $18.6 million will establish this facility. This is being done in close partnership with GE additive, but we also have programs with Dianetics, Lockheed Martin, Aerojet, Rocketdyne, Boeing and three small companies so we’re bringing together this private-public partnership,” Mayer said.
“There won’t be another facility like this in the country.”
Naming of the Pete Dye Clubhouse
The trustees approved naming a new clubhouse facility at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex after Pete Dye, a world-famous golf course architect and longtime Indiana resident who designed two of Purdue’s golf courses.
The clubhouse honors the generosity of golf alumnus Sam Allen ('75) and his wife, Purdue alumnus Marsha Allen ('75). The Allens' $20 million transformational gift to Purdue Research Foundation represents “the largest single cash gift benefiting a facility in the history of Purdue Athletics,” according to a Purdue press release.
“We hope this will be a great benefit to the whole community,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “This facility can be a good venue for community events and other activities on top of what it will do to perhaps bring more tournaments to the Lafayette area, and benefit the overall Purdue Golf Program.”