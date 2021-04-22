Purdue will ramp up testing next week to deliver second doses to the first round of students who made appointments at the campus clinic, which has administered more than 18,000 first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.
More than 16,000 second doses have been scheduled, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said. Purdue projects it will have vaccinated 18,200 Boilermakers by May 15, according to a report presented by Purdue President Mitch Daniels during this week’s University Senate meeting.
Since its opening on April 6, the vaccination site at the Cordova Recreational Sports Center has operated seven days a week. Though it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Tuesday, from Wednesday to May 3 it will expand to run for 14 hours a day to deliver second doses to students who received shots in the first week Purdue offered them.
The Co-Rec clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday to May 3 before reverting to a 10-hour schedule.
Second doses of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be given between 21-42 days of receiving the first shot. The vaccine is 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection once two weeks have passed following a second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A survey Purdue conducted with more than 14,000 respondents showed that 8.5% of staff and 7.6% of students are currently not planning to be vaccinated. About 800 students in that survey, which closed Friday, said they did not plan to receive a vaccine.
Appointments are no longer required at the Co-Rec. Not only students but also faculty, staff, retirees, and staff spouses or dependents affiliated with the West Lafayette campus can be vaccinated at the campus clinic.
Fully vaccinated students and employees should upload verification that they are inoculated to protect.purdue.edu/vaccine-information.