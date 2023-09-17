Amidst the detailed ice sculpture of the university’s emblem and the dazzling stage lights of the Purdue Memorial Union, the Reamer Club celebrates its 100 year anniversary.
The event was a celebration of the Reamer Club’s rich history and how it has evolved over time. The night started with cocktail hour, then was followed by various guest speakers and ended with the special announcement of the release of the Boilermaker Special Number Nine at the end.
Ava Curry, a junior in civil engineering, is the student head of the centennial and one of the main coordinators of the event.
“I think it’s incredible to see 100 years of spirit,” Curry said. “Throughout all of (the years), we kind of coined ourselves the spirit of Purdue. That’s very much our motto.”
Alongside Curry, 2022 alum and president of the alumni network Logan Marshall helped coordinate the event. He joined the Reamer Club in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Instead of the lockdown putting a damper on Marshall’s Reamer Club experience, he saw it as an opportunity to boost the club’s morale.
“It was great because we learned to grow and develop a program under weird circumstances,” he said.
On top of planning the event’s festivities, Curry and Marshall were responsible for inviting Reamer Club alumni, including 1958 alum Ed Stone.
Stone was the first Reamer Club member to also be awarded an Iron Key, an award from an organization that honors students that have been in leadership positions throughout campus.
“It was seen as the top honorary fraternity for men,” he said.
Stone looks back on his time in the Reamer Club fondly. Asked about his favorite club memory, he described the intensive initiation process.
“At the end before you could be a member, they fill (the Reamer hat) with beer,” he said. “ “You had to drink the whole thing or pour it over your head.”
The alumni were not the only ones who made the celebration special. Guest speakers such as President Mung Chiang spoke about the Reamer Club’s prominence on campus and its 100 year success streak of boosting the university’s morale.
“We’re going to talk about the initial beginnings of the club, a little bit of the past, present and future,” Curry said. “About where we are, what we’ve done, what we hope to do.”
Asked to describe how the Reamer Club has played a prominent role in the history of Purdue, Curry noted its success in cultivating the Boilermaker spirit.
“(Even though) the club has adapted and changed throughout the past 100 years, that central spirit still remains,” she said. “It’s really amazing to see the work that has been done to put us where we are now, and (we) hope to look into the future and see what we’ve been hoping to do on this campus.”