Purdue President Mitch Daniels shared in a YouTube video Tuesday some new ideas that might be implemented to keep campus safe come fall.
"The consistent finding everywhere that the young people who make up over 80% of our campus population are at near-zero lethal risk," Daniels said in the video. "At Purdue, we believe in science, and in following the facts."
He said enrollment deposits currently exceed last year's numbers. Purdue's enrollment deadline has been pushed back to June 1 this year.
Daniels said the University has begun looking into over 150 ideas it received on making campus safer in the fall semester.
Some ideas that Daniels mentioned are as follows:
- Being self-reliant in testing, tracing and quarantining those who test positive
- Requiring facial protection
- Removing breaks from the fall calendar to restrict students' ability to come and go from campus
Daniels didn't provide further details as to how the removal of breaks would be enforced, though he said the choice to alter the fall calendar would probably be an early decision.
All changes made would have to be reviewed and approved by the Board of Trustees, Daniels noted.
The president highlighted that the staffs of other universities are experiencing pay cuts, furloughs and permanent layoffs.
"An institution like ours exists only because of its students, so fewer students axiomatically means fewer people to teach and serve them," he said. "We hope never to be forced to any of those decisions."
Purdue maintains a portion of its website dealing with COVID-19 issues. It can be found here.