After three rounds of virtual commencement ceremonies, Purdue announced Monday that a spring commencement ceremony will be held in Ross-Ade Stadium at 10 a.m. on May 15.
The in-person ceremony will be the first non-virtual commencement held during the pandemic, after spring, summer and winter ceremonies were held online.
“We have all been disappointed that in-person commencements were impossible in 2020,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a Purdue News press release. “We created the best virtual commencement ceremonies among our peers, but it isn’t the same as celebrating this important milestone in person.
"I know our team is hard at work to make a Ross-Ade ceremony memorable for everyone involved. When it is safe to get back to Elliott Hall, we will.”
Traditionally, commencement is celebrated in Elliott Hall of Music and divided into six sections. The press release states that celebrating in Ross-Ade Stadium will allow for a safe in-person experience where graduates and their families and friends can follow health and safety protocols.
The number of tickets each graduate will receive is still being determined, the release says. The Purdue Athletic Ticket Office is helping with seating arrangements.
The spring commencement ceremony will include:
- Graduates receiving diplomas and covers in person as they check in
- Names shown on the new stadium video boards before the ceremony and during the procession
The spring ceremony is for undergraduate and professional candidates only.
The Graduate School will host master’s and doctoral degree commencement programming, and details will be announced later, according to the release.