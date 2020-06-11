Purdue athletic officials say they're holding off on selling single-game or mini-plan football tickets sales until they settle on safety plans.
To date, Purdue has sold more than 26,000 season tickets, including more than 1,400 new season tickets and 6,300 student season tickets, known as the Boarding Pass, according to a news release Thursday.
"As our student-athletes return to campus this week and begin preparing for the fall season, we are actively engaged in planning appropriate strategies to provide the safest possible environment for attendance at our athletic events. We have developed a number of seating capacity scenarios, but all options that include fans in the stands have a primary objective of safely accommodating as many season ticket holders and students as possible," Mike Bobinski, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, said in the release. "While many questions are yet to be answered, our commitment to accommodate as many season ticket holders and students as possible in a safe and responsible manner in Ross-Ade will remain a priority."
As the final capacity scenario for Ross-Ade Stadium is confirmed, mini-plans and single-game tickets will be sold after officials are certain they can safely admit those fans into the stadium, according to the release.
If you have questions, contact your personal Boilermaker athletic representative, the Hayes Family Ticket Office at 765-494-3194, the John Purdue Club 765-494-2582), or text BoilerUp to 20123 from your mobile device.