Two people were arrested after allegedly trespassing at Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday.
Isaac Fields, 19, and William Roach, 18, reportedly trespassed on the stadium and drove a golf cart around the field, damaging the turf grass. Purdue police officers went into the stadium afterwards and identified themselves as police, then Roach and Fields ran away on foot, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
In a follow up search after the arrests, Purdue police found that a football helmet dryer was damaged and an equipment key was missing, according to crime logs.
Fields and Roach were arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of alcohol as a minor. Neither appears in the online jail logs.