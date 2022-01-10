Daniels, Gender Inequality Doesn’t Work That Way

The answer to the question of “where are all the men?” could spell doom for centuries of advancement in gender equality – at least, according to Purdue President Mitch Daniels.
“‘The simple mathematics of more women than men earning college degrees means that many highly educated women will either have to partner with less-educated men, or forgo partnership, resulting in a lower birthrate,” Daniels wrote, quoting a New York Times article. “How ironic if, after … integrating women fully into the nation’s economic, social and political life, we gave back the immense societal gains of that climb because men stopped holding up their end.”
To Daniels, the head of a large public institution where there are 7% more men than women, bucking the national trend on this one statistic appears to be something he takes pride in. That 7% male surplus is evidence that Purdue is “playing a part in addressing it,” he said. There is no mystery as to why, according to him.
“Young men and women select into various disciplines at very different rates,” Daniels wrote. “The STEM subjects which are relatively predominant at Purdue tend to attract men.”
The strategy here seems to be fighting one gender gap by overcompensating another.
“As one example, our 26% female share of engineering students is one of the nation’s highest,” he proudly presented. “No one ever writes to express concern that we need more men in our 87% female veterinary medicine college, or our 89% female nursing department, or our 64% female college of pharmacy.”
Daniels is patting himself on the back for the 26% female STEM population at Purdue instead of providing resources to increase female inclusion in a male-dominated field.
What he fails to recognize is that fewer women enrolling in most STEM programs and fewer men enrolling in nursing and veterinary sciences are two sides of the same coin: the enforcement of societal expectations of careers based on gender roles. Perhaps not coincidentally, the traditional “women’s jobs” are among the most underpaid, and the few men who are employed in female-dominated jobs are often paid more and promoted faster.
Full-time female workers earn on average about 82% of their male equivalents, according to Pew Research Center. Additionally, PEW reports that women with bachelor’s degrees report experiencing discrimination at the workplace at significantly higher rates than women with less education, according to Pew Research Center. To say women are “fully integrated” and men have “stopped holding up their end” purposefully neglects the privileges and advantages men hold in countless aspects of society, not the least of which is the disparity in college education when it comes to STEM.
To Daniels' point about lower birth rates, it’s not out of the question, nor is it wrong, for a woman to choose a partner who is less educated, and/or not a man at all.
Aside from the well-established fact that the correlation between a better education for women and a lower fertility rate can be explained by a number of factors unrelated to men, and that women aren’t baby breeding machines, we couldn’t help but wonder: Have men actually stopped holding up their end?
The answer is an emphatic no.
Though they are now a smaller share of the overall college population, men are still more likely to go to college today than ever before, according to the National Center for Education.
Daniels concluded that Purdue sending out thousands of STEM professionals who “happen to be men” is a feat unmatched by most colleges.
Daniels is twisting statistics and facts to pretend Purdue is a frontrunner in solving a problem that is opposite to the reality of gender inequality in this nation. With this “happen to be” attitude, Daniels makes Purdue part of the problem, not part of the solution.
Written by staff reporters Meenu Ramakrishnan and Yubo Song, on behalf of The Exponent’s editorial board. The editorial board is made up of all 11 senior staff members.