In the wake of Tuesday’s campuswide suspension of classes and large activities, the Purdue Student Government convened for its final in-person session.
Jo Boileau, the Purdue Student Government president, expressed the frustration many students have been feeling after Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ announcement to move all classes online until further notice.
All Big Ten schools have implemented social distancing measures through online learning except the University of Nebraska. About half of student governments were involved with the decision. Purdue was not one of them, Boileau said.
“Nowhere in the decision making did they bring in a student perspective to say, ‘What are we not thinking about?’” Boileau said. “I think it is not an appropriate use of the resources at disposal, especially student government.”
Boileau asked the administration when it expects to hear further updates such as a “trigger date” when administration will make a decision for the rest of the semester.
“The answer basically was as things evolve — things will evolve,” he said.
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, PSG unanimously voted to pass the medical absence policy, allowing students to make up work for excused health-related absences in up to five business days. As the Senate voted on bills, Boileau said his phone pinged with messages from other student presidents across the country. When the committee took its first recess, Boileau rushed to address the elephant in the room, expressing how he and Vice President Assata Gilmore have been left out of the loop.
“It’s a very frustrating answer as a student, and it’s a frustrating answer as someone who believes that student government is an entity that’s used to ensure that the right information is getting out. We all go to classes with people, so if we hear rumors, it helps if we have the right information,” Boileau said.
Susan Prieto-Welch, director of Counseling and Psychological Services, was the guest speaker for the night. She notified PSG that operations will continue as normal but are looking into providing services to those not living on campus. Those services may lead to several difficulties for CAPS, including additional certifications for the psychologists and clinicians, as well as regulations about what software is considered safe enough.
“I’ve identified some software tools that would be HIPAA-compliant, but then there’s a whole other process with the IT side of things,” Prieto-Welch said. “The point is, I’m not sure how quickly we can get this up and running.”
Boileau said they plan to make a campus-wide statement on Friday. He suggests that students return often to the Frequently Asked Questions page on the University website, since it gets updated every day at 5 p.m.
PSG is moving all of its operations online, no longer hosting student Supreme Court sessions and canceling in-person Senate meetings.
“For PSG, a lot of our events for the end of the year exceed the 50-student threshold and need to be canceled,” Boileau said. “So we’re focusing on transition documents, hoping they can become a reality next year or subsequent years.”