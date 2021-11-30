The city of West Lafayette has been ranked as 2022's eighth best college town, according to a WalletHub article published Tuesday.
The personal finance website ranked 415 American cities and towns that had a college population of at least 7,500 people. The rankings were based on 30 metrics, divided between:
- Wallet friendliness, which included housing costs, tuition and share of rental units
- Social environment, which included students per capita, crime rate and vaccination rate
- Academic and economic opportunities, which included quality of higher education, earning potential for graduates and median income of part-time workers
West Lafayette, which was also ranked fourth in small college cities, was 39th in both wallet friendliness and social environment and 112th in academic and economic opportunities.
The small cities above Purdue in the rankings were Ann Arbor, Michigan, Provo, Utah and Oxford, Ohio, home to University of Michigan, Brigham Young University and Miami University, respectively.
Find the full list of college towns on the WalletHub website.