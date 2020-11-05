Counseling and Psychological Services is offering virtual election support spaces this and next week to provide a place for healthy conversation and peer support.
Some of the discussion groups will be held virtually in conjunction with cultural centers on campus, as well as with the Purdue Graduate Student Government. Aashna Aggarwal, a graduate student in the College of Education and PGSG senator, said PGSG has never worked on post-election spaces and CAPS has not provided such spaces before either, though other university counseling centers did in 2016.
“This 2020 election has been a significant source of stress for many individuals, along with the continuing pandemic and violence against Black lives,” Aggarwal said. “There is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety surrounding November 3. These spaces will provide room for students to share their thoughts and reactions related to the presidential campaigns, election season, election results as available, and what all of this means for our futures.”
Aggarwal said CAPS therapists will be present at each session to facilitate discussions.
“Sharing space can be a way to build community, seek validation, normalize feelings and make meaning,” he said. “We have professionals running these spaces so they can use their therapeutic skills to further hold space and support attendees.”
CAPS recently hired nine new therapists, five of whom specialize in work with race-based trauma, students of color or minority groups.
A senior in the College of Liberal Arts said she worries how the election will affect others.
“Currently, I’m feeling stressed and anxious about the election,” said Hayley Hornung. “I fear for my friends who are in minority groups and are targeted for violence.”
Sessions open to all students:
- Noon to 1 p.m. Friday with Andrea Gerke and Donna Lazarick
- 1-2 p.m. Friday with Andrea Gerke and Donna Lazarick
In partnership with the Latino Cultural Center:
- 2-3 p.m. Friday with Luis Balcazar and Naz Zerka
In partnership with PGSG (open only to graduate students):
- For BIPOC graduate students only: 4-5 p.m. today with Maime Butler and Naz Zerka
For everyone:
- 2-4 p.m. Wednesday with Natalie Cohen
In partnership with the LGBTQ Center
- 2-3 p.m. Thursday with Kyle Kittleson and Natalie Sachs
Webex links can be found at purdue.edu/caps/services/self-help/election-stress.html