A memorial service to remember former Purdue president Steven Beering was held on Friday, nearly six months after his passing on April 3.
“Ultimately his legacy was all of the lives he touched through direct coaching and engagement,” said John Beering, a son of the former University president. “It’s literally countless.”
Beering took on the role of president of the University in 1983, and worked until 2000, when he was succeeded by Martin Jischke. Throughout his tenure, he worked to beautify the University’s campus, adding 20 new buildings including the Liberal Arts and Education Building that bears his name. He also worked to landscape previously untouched areas of campus.
“Every year I get a letter from the Arbor Foundation proclaiming Purdue as a tree campus,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels, attributing this achievement to Beering’s time at Purdue.
Although he focused on supporting the University’s STEM programs, Steven Beering worked tirelessly to enrich its liberal arts programs as well.
“The core value driving the work that he did and the life that he lived was people,” said Amanda Beering, granddaughter of Steven Beering. “He held many titles but one of my favorites was one he gave himself: ‘I’m in construction, I build people.’”
Born in Berlin in 1932, Steven Beering lived through World War II before immigrating to the U.S. He earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and after an accomplished career as a physician was appointed as the dean of Indiana University School of Medicine.
After 14 years at IU, he came to serve as president at Purdue.
“I think that that valuing of people is what made his time at Purdue so special, and I truly believe that is the essence of his legacy that encompasses all other things,” said Catherine Beering, the eldest granddaughter of the former president. “The joy that he had when we were on campus, even after his time as president, was palpable and truly special.”
Beering’s passing comes five years after the loss of his wife, Jane Beering, whom he married in 1956.
“The real monuments to Steve Beering are those people he built,” Daniels said, “all the young people that have gone on to do great things.
“His was a historic life in multiple dimensions. Thank goodness that life and circumstance brought him to this institution.”