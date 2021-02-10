Nontraditional students will plant and decorate planting pots containing 130 succulents — one for each resident in the Indiana Veterans Home of West Lafayette — on Thursday.
The “Give a Little Love” event will be hosted Thursday from 2:30-4 p.m. by the Span Plan, a resource and service center for nontraditional undergraduate students at Purdue. Malissa Ayala, director of Span Plan, and five Span Plan student coaches have already been painting the pots for the event and will gather to finish painting and to plant the succulents.
“We want to give back something that won’t be just a dust-catcher,” Ayala told The Exponent. “We hope to brighten someone’s day and show them that they’re being thought of.”
This year, the Span Plan center planned this community service project to celebrate Valentine’s Day. But Ayala also hopes the project gives nontraditional students a medium by which to connect.
Nontraditional students aren’t the typical age of most college students because they either served in the military, cared for children or otherwise occupied themselves when they were 18 to 22 years old. Members of Span Plan range from 20 to 70 years old.
“Building community is an important part of the Purdue experience, but it can be difficult to do that as a nontraditional student, and even more so during COVID,” Ayala said in the release. “Span Plan provides an outlet for nontraditional students ... to have a voice and a community, and to have support that is specifically designed for them.”
Jerica Drew, a junior in the Polytechnic Institute, decided to become a Span Plan student coach after finding her own community among other Span Plan students, according to the release. She said she hopes the “Give a Little Love” event will open doors to Span Plan for her fellow students.
“We’re an available resource for nontraditional students, whether they need us every day or only every once in a while,” Drew said. “But I think that once they come and see what’s going on at one of our events, they’re going to come back. That’s how they got me.”
In the 2019-2020 academic year Span Plan hosted 86 events, and this academic year the center has already hosted 65.
“It’s rare for us to not have an event going on,” Ayala said.
She hopes that the “Give a Little Love” event will be a light for the residents of the Indiana Veterans Home.
“We think about all the people who have been impacted by this pandemic and haven’t been able to see others,” Ayala said. “This might be a way for them to have something to care for and as a reminder that someone cares about them.”
Nontraditional students who want to participate in the event can RSVP through the event calendar located on the Span Plan website.