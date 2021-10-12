A Lafayette man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and a loaded gun in his car.
James Jenkins Jr., 35, was found with marijuana after he was pulled over at West State Street for faulty headlights Saturday night. Officers noted the odor of marijuana and Jenkins admitted there was marijuana in the car, Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said.
Jenkins also told police that there was a pistol in his vehicle. Jenkins and his passenger were ordered out of the car for police to conduct a search and officers found the loaded gun in the car, Kang said.
Jenkins was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail Sunday on preliminary charges of dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has since been released.