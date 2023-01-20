Students reached out eagerly to shake President Mung Chiang’s hand as he made his way toward the stage in Mallett Theatre for a town hall. He welcomed them as he took his seat next to Provost Patrick Wolfe.
Roughly 35 students gathered in the Mallett Theatre in Pao Hall to hear from Chiang and Wolfe Thursday afternoon.
A few questions were presubmitted online, but most of the meeting focused on questions and comments from the students in the room.
When asked about housing, Chiang called it a “top priority,” mentioning several times that he created an action council to help the housing situation and to further the investments in student’s mental health.
Chiang said the action council was looking at three main options for addressing students’ mental health.
The first suggestion he referenced was more staff, and the second was higher compensation for staff.
He said they are also considering implementing a trusted third party as a supplemental resource, which was met with some hesitation. Chiang assured students of a few safeguards that would be in place with such an organization.
“We’ll have to make sure their privacy protection is strong and that their service is consistent,” he said.
Patrick Wolfe, the new Provost, said the first step is reducing the need for students to go to CAPS in the first place.
“It’s one thing to make sure you can get an appointment, but it’s another to be able to broaden our outreach and be proactive.”
Chiang deferred a question about the recent change in takeout boxes in the dining halls to Wolfe.
Wolfe said the boxes went from 8.5 by 8.5 inches to 8 by 8 inches.
“That was specifically to make them more sustainable. The previous boxes were non recyclable.”
Another student asked if there were any plans to change the Wade Utility Plant that powers the heating, cooling and electricity for campus into renewable energy.
Chiang said he started looking into a small modular reactor with Duke Energy last summer.
“(We have) a sincere and serious intent to look at 100% renewable (energy) in a way that is also reliable and scalable.”
He said they are working out the details by engaging with the scientific and technical community through the Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy lecture series.