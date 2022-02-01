A Purdue student was reportedly blackmailed online Sunday night when the offender threatened to expose pictures of his private parts to social media, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said.
The male victim had met the offender through social media and was “chatting back and forth," he said.
“The victim (video) called the offender alone with their private parts (exposed),” he said.
The offender allegedly got screenshots of it and threatened to distribute them to the victim’s friends and family on social media.
Kang said the offender asked the victim for a “large sum of money” to prevent the leakage of his photos.
The victim said he has no idea about who the offender is and doesn’t have information on them. Kang said PUPD is continuing this investigation.