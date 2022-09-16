Despite the growing crowd outside of Stewart center, the atmosphere was solemn.
The number of students and activists alike, most of them women, had grown to the point they were blocking the pathways leading into Memorial Mall. The scene was unnaturally quiet, the loudest sounds were church bells tolling across the street.
“It really saddens me that it has come down to this,” Julia Flowers, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said. “It's like we're taking a step back.
“There is anger, but it’s mostly been sadness.”
Indiana’s near-total abortion ban came into effect on Thursday, and the protest followed that same day. The evening started out silent and solemn, but the mood shifted as speakers came up to give their piece.
“They may have won the battle, but the war is not won,” Purdue College Democrats Director of Communications Ted Hardesty said. “It has only begun.”
Both city councilor David Sanders and Rep. Chris Campbell, D-26, stressed the importance of voting and solidarity.
“We will make a difference because you guys will make a difference, and we will keep moving forward,” Campbell said. “We are going to change this state and this country because they can't keep their feet on our necks and hold us down.”
Students waved signs and banners denouncing the pro-life movement. One sign read “tell us you’re sexist without saying you’re sexist” and another said “let’s talk about the elephant in the womb.”
“This isn't about protecting anybody or preserving any form of life,” Clare Adams, Purdue Young Democratic Socialists of America treasurer, said, “This is about trying to cripple America's workforce. It's about putting us into more medical debt than we already are.”
One student said the law infringed on her religious freedoms.
“When I hear about what is happening in America, my own country, I feel as if the Bible is being forced on me,” First-Year Engineering student Ishita Jain said. “It’s like the Constitution isn't the governing thing, it's the Bible.”
Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington was among four other Indiana prosecutors sued by the Indiana American Civil Liberties Union on Sept. 8 because he will enforce this law, which the lawsuit claims imposes on the religious freedoms of people required by their faiths to get abortions.
Harrington was a focus of protesters’ frustration. He said last week he will enforce this law like the rest of Indiana’s laws, but it’s still unclear how, The Exponent previously reported.
“I understand that he would want to follow the law, but the law is stupid,” Flowers said. “He has the power to speak his stance and have his voice heard while all we can do is protest.”
The law itself isn’t clear about the exceptions for who can get abortions, one student said.
“Disbaled people at risk from a pregnancy could definitely could get (their abortion) denied because they would have to go and make medical and legal arguments, so now you're involving lawyers and doctors,” Isabel Reynolds, a member of the Disabled Student Alliance, said.
Intellectually disabled women often don’t know what pregnancy means for their bodies, Reynolds, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said.
“When you’re disabled (healthcare) is incredibly difficult already,” she said. “I had to fly out to Boston just to get diagnosed so it's not easy.”
Purdue College Democrats Vice President Trinity Kunkel said solutions some have proposed aren’t viable for college students and lower-income communities.
“I can't stand it when people say (to just drive to another state),” she said. “I know for some people it's just coming from a place of true lack of knowledge, but for other people, they know that people don't have the resources to do that.”
Purdue College Democrats Treasurer Zachary Thompson led the crowd in a series of chants. The protesters’ yells of “my body my choice” and “right to life your name’s a lie you don’t care if people die” could be heard from across memorial mall.
The evening wound to a close with protestors shouting “one, two, six, eight, separate the church and state” until their chants were louder than any of the bells.