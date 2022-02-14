Valentine’s Day has arrived, and organizations all over campus, are celebrating it in their own ways. But many Americans question whether Valentine’s Day deserves to be a major cultural tradition with attention from the media.
In a 2021 YouGov survey of 21,000 American adults, 57% of respondents said that the observance of Valentine’s Day is driven more by commercial pressure than by the inherent significance of the occasion.
Some Purdue students share the same belief.
Micah Yoder, a senior in the College of Engineering, said Valentine’s Day is just like any other holiday in that it promotes both social connections and excess spending, but only for people in intimate relationships.
“For the rest of us,” he said, “It’s a day to make fun of the people who have to go out on dates.”
Even for people in relationships, Yoder said he believes it’s important not to take it too seriously.
“There’s pressure for people in relationships to have a special night and spend a lot of money on each other. I think that’s kind of sucky,” he said. “I think in loving relationships, you should feel stable enough to not be required to put on a huge show.
“And if you are going to do something like that, it should be because you want to do it and not because Instagram is telling you it’s time to take the yearly picture.”
Martha Muojekwu, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she doesn’t feel pressured to do anything extravagant. She said Valentine’s Day is not just about romantic love; it’s a chance to appreciate all types of relationships that people have.
“It’s to celebrate all kinds of love between family, friends, and significant others, as well as self-love,” she said.
For other students, the large gestures are part of the fun and worth doing. Jonathan Dauterman, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, plans on visiting his girlfriend in Indianapolis.
“There’s not necessarily anything inherently significant (about Valentine’s Day) in the same way that Christmas or Easter is; we just kind of made it that way,” Dauterman said. “But even if it was created for commercial purposes, it’s nice to have a holiday that’s specifically for romantic relationships.”
Dauterman said the value of a custom is in the behavior of those who observe it.
“Valentine’s Day should give you a chance to reflect on your relationship and ask yourself what you can be doing better as a partner in the same way that Thanksgiving asks what you’re thankful for and New Year asks how you can be a better person.”