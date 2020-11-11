7/17/18 ITaP new server

3 p.m. 

ITap said on Twitter the issue has been resolved.

2 p.m.

Some have reported that the Wi-Fi has been restored, though ITaP has not returned a request for comment earlier yet this afternoon

1:45 p.m.

Students reportedly had difficulties connected to campus wifi in various residence halls, including Earhart, Wiley and McCutcheon Halls, earlier this afternoon.

Due to technical difficulties, a Protect Purdue update with the provost was rescheduled for tomorrow.

Information Technology at Purdue could not immediately be reached for comment.

