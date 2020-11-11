3 p.m.
ITap said on Twitter the issue has been resolved.
UPDATE: The issue has been resolved.— ITaP (@PurdueIT) November 11, 2020
2 p.m.
Some have reported that the Wi-Fi has been restored, though ITaP has not returned a request for comment earlier yet this afternoon
1:45 p.m.
Students reportedly had difficulties connected to campus wifi in various residence halls, including Earhart, Wiley and McCutcheon Halls, earlier this afternoon.
Due to technical difficulties, a Protect Purdue update with the provost was rescheduled for tomorrow.
Information Technology at Purdue could not immediately be reached for comment.