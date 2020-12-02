Purdue Student Government plans to hold another Mental Health Action Week during the week of February 1, allocating $40,000 to plan and host the week.
“I think we can tell by the Occupy Hovde movement,” PSG President Assata Gilmore said, referring to recent protests regarding mental health. “There is a clear issue on campus.”
Gilmore said during a Senate meeting Wednesday the money will go towards many different aspects of Mental Health Action Week, such as guest speakers and training for students.
She said PSG hopes to pay for training for 15 to 20 students in “Question, Persuade, Refer,” a suicide prevention technique, as well as 10 to 15 students certified in crisis intervention training.
“When you’re using students you just have increased access,” she said. “We are going to partner with Purdue HR to ensure that some staff members are getting trained as well.”
One feature of the week that Gilmore said will be returning is the partnership with Listeners On Call, a service that allows people to pay to call someone to talk to.
Gilmore said they hope to bring in multiple guest speakers including Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA Division 1 athlete.
PSG will continue to hand out of green bandanas during Mental Health Action Week, as a symbol of solidarity for those who promote positive mental health.