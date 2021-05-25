Spring graduates and their parents are dealing with the fallout of a Herff Jones data breach that allowed hackers to steal their personal credit card information.
Herff Jones, the Indianapolis-based company that Purdue has licensed to distribute the caps and gowns for its commencement ceremonies, announced via its website on May 12 that it had become aware of a “cyber security incident” that affected its customers and that it was launching an investigation with the help of a cybersecurity firm and law enforcement. The press release said the company had reached out to affected customers, but at least several Purdue families had to find out on their own without the company’s assistance.
Angela Touseull, whose youngest son, Kip, graduated with a degree in hospitality & tourism management, said she became aware of the data breach after scrolling through the “2017 Purdue Parent Page” on Facebook. She saw a post that highlighted the breach and read several comments from other parents saying that they’d fallen victim as well. Some online charges included a $230 Uber, a $530 online Walmart purchase and $4,000 for plane tickets to Senegal.
“It was like, everybody who had bought anything from (Herff Jones) had gotten their information compromised,” Touseull said.
Touseull said her husband had already noticed an unfamiliar charge on the credit card Kip used to order his graduation gear and canceled it more than a month before the Facebook post. When she called Herff Jones to find out what happened, she said the company’s representative read off a script.
“She wouldn’t answer any questions, she did not depart from the script,” said Touseull, from Noblesville. “She didn’t know, she didn’t have any information and (she told me) it was being looked at.”
The “script” in question was the company’s press release, which was already provided on its website.
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, a national consumer rights law firm based in Chicago and New York, announced in mid-May it is investigating claims on behalf of customers who used a credit or debit card or made an electronic funds transfer this spring to rent caps and gowns or buy school rings from Herff Jones for college graduation.
“Students at The University of Houston, Purdue University, Towson University, and The University of Delaware (among others) have reported their payment card and/or bank information stolen as a result of making purchases or rentals from Herff Jones,” the firm said in a statement. “If you made a purchase or rental from Herff Jones this year and have incurred fraudulent charges, it is possible that your name and credit card or banking information were compromised and are being offered for sale on the dark web.”
Touseull said the experience was frustrating, and she told the representative she thought the company was engaging in poor business practices by not informing customers of the breach. She said that if she hadn’t seen the Facebook post, she wouldn’t have known about it.
“I’m sure there are many, many parents who still don’t know,” Touseull said. “They have not sent any letters, they haven’t.”
When reached for comment, a Herff Jones spokesperson sent this via email:
“Herff Jones is investigating suspicious activity involving certain customers’ payment card information. We have engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to assist in assessing the scope of the incident, notified law enforcement and taken steps to mitigate the potential impact. This includes a partnership with PayPal, which provides customers with a more secure way to make payments immediately, and a dedicated customer service line (855-535-1795) set up to address questions related to the incident.
“Our investigation is ongoing and we are working diligently to identify and notify potentially impacted customers. Herff Jones is committed to the privacy and security of its customers and we take this responsibility seriously.”
This information, excluding the mention of the partnership with PayPal, has been on the company’s website since May 12. Touseull said she never received any correspondence from Herff Jones beyond the phone call that she placed herself.
The thing that’s bothering me the most is that they just are hiding,” Touseull said. “And you know, they’re worried about themselves, and not about their customers.”
Touseull said she nor her son have been contacted by Purdue.
A Purdue spokesperson said only that anyone with concerns who reached out to the university have been directed to Herff Jones’ hotline number.
Purdue requires graduates to rent a Purdue University cap and gown if they want to participate in commencement ceremonies.
Between college and high school graduations for her three children, Touseull estimates she’s had to buy from Herff Jones at least five times. This is another source of frustration; Touseull feels as if the company has a monopoly on the market and she has had no choice but to buy from it.
“You know, it’s like you’re expected to give your money to them by deadline day or you get no cap and gown,” Touseull said. “They’re just doing what they want, and I am just super frustrated.”