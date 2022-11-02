Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend.
Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Allen failed several sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Ferguson said. He has since been released from jail, according to online jail records.
Lafayette woman Quiarra Stamps, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a Saturday morning traffic stop conducted by Purdue Police. She was pulled over near the corner of South River Road and Ahlers Drive after an officer observed her driving 35mph in a 50mph zone, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. She failed multiple sobriety tests and was taken to jail.
Lafayette man Torque Younge, 63, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. He was pulled over near the corner of West State Street and North Martin Jischke Drive early Saturday morning. Kang said the officer watched as Younge crossed the center line, overcorrected and hit the curb. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was taken to jail.